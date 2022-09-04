Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 3, 2022
Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 3, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0 to 24:00 on September 3, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 04 09: 06

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on September 3, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province (2 in Ji’an City, both in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 3, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,432 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,426 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 3, 2022, there are 5 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 3, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 3, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 3, 2022, the province has 1 confirmed case imported from abroad and 1 case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 3, 2022, 55 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (10 in Yingtan City, including 2 in Yujiang District and 8 in Guixi City; 1 in Ganzhou City, in Ningdu County, Imported from outside the province; 44 cases in Ji’an City, including 2 cases in Jizhou District, 2 cases in Xingan County, 2 cases in Jishui County, 2 cases in Jishui County, 10 cases in Xiajiang County, 28 cases in Yongfeng County), lifted 8 cases were quarantined for medical observation (7 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Xinzhou District). As of 24:00 on September 3, 2022, there are 199 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 4, 2022

