From 0-24:00 on September 4, 2022, 4 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province (4 in Ji’an City, including 3 in Xiajiang County and 1 in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 4, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,436 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,426 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 4, 2022, there are 9 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 4, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 4, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 4, 2022, the province currently has 1 confirmed case imported from abroad and 1 case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 4, 2022, 72 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (2 cases in Nanchang City, including 1 case in Donghu District, imported from outside, 1 case in Nanchang County, found in centralized isolation; Yingtan City 9 cases, including 1 case in Xinjiang New District, 2 cases in Yujiang District, and 6 cases in Guixi City; 5 cases in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County, which are related cases imported from outside the province; 56 cases in Ji’an City, including 8 cases in Jizhou District, Qing Dynasty 1 case in the original district, 2 cases in Jishui County, 9 cases in Xiajiang County, 4 cases in Xingan County, and 32 cases in Yongfeng County), 21 cases were released from medical observation (1 case in Nanchang City, in Anyi County; 14 cases in Yingtan City) , including 1 case in Yuehu District and 13 cases in Guixi City; 1 case in Yichun City, in Fengcheng City; 1 case in Fuzhou City, in Dongxiang District; 4 cases in Shangrao City, including 3 cases in Xinzhou District and 1 case in Guangxin District). As of 24:00 on September 4, 2022, there are 250 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 5, 2022