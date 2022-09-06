Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 5, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 5, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 5, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="529514" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="529514" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 5, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0 to 24:00 on September 5, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 06 09: 09

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

From 0-24:00 on September 5, 2022, 4 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province (4 in Ji’an City, including 2 in Xiajiang County and 2 in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 5, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,440 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,426 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 5, 2022, there are 13 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 5, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province, and 1 new case of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 5, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 5, 2022, there are 1 confirmed case imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 5, 2022, there were 70 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province (6 cases in Yingtan City, including 2 cases in Yujiang District, 4 cases in Guixi City; 8 cases in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County 56 cases in Ji’an City, including 7 cases in Jizhou District, 3 cases in Jishui County, 12 cases in Xiajiang County, and 34 cases in Yongfeng County), 13 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (13 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City). As of 24:00 on September 5, 2022, there are 307 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on April 29, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 6, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

The Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and...

The impact of the rainy typhoon “Xuanlannuo” in...

The weather is not cold and the “ice...

Unfulfilled decrees for 7.8 billion, Draghi’s rush to...

2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week – Xinhua English.news.cn

Vinci protagonist in Cortinametraggio – Corriere delle Alpi...

He injures his hand with an electric saw,...

Agordino, tourists at Passo Duran find the windows...

Aifa green light for vaccines adapted against Omicron

Because the Chileans said no to the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy