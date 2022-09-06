From 0-24:00 on September 5, 2022, 4 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province (4 in Ji’an City, including 2 in Xiajiang County and 2 in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 5, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,440 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,426 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 5, 2022, there are 13 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 5, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province, and 1 new case of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 5, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 5, 2022, there are 1 confirmed case imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 5, 2022, there were 70 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province (6 cases in Yingtan City, including 2 cases in Yujiang District, 4 cases in Guixi City; 8 cases in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County 56 cases in Ji’an City, including 7 cases in Jizhou District, 3 cases in Jishui County, 12 cases in Xiajiang County, and 34 cases in Yongfeng County), 13 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (13 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City). As of 24:00 on September 5, 2022, there are 307 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 6, 2022