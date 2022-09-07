Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 6, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 6, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 6, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="530594" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="530594" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 6, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0 to 24:00 on September 6, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 07 09: 14

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

From 0-24:00 on September 6, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province (2 in Ji’an City, including 1 in Xiajiang County and 1 in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 6, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,442 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,426 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 6, 2022, there are 15 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 6, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 6, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 6, 2022, the province has 1 confirmed case imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 6, 2022, 58 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (1 case in Jiujiang City, in Xiushui County, imported from outside the province; 7 cases in Yingtan City, including 2 cases in Yujiang District, 5 cases in Guixi City; 12 cases in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 38 cases in Ji’an City, including 4 cases in Jizhou District, 4 cases in Xiajiang County, 2 cases in Xingan County, and 28 cases in Yongfeng County), released from isolation and medical observation 15 cases (13 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 1 case in Ji’an City, in Jizhou District; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Xinzhou District). As of 24:00 on September 6, 2022, there are 350 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  Luca Giovanetto and the call of the olive trees: a passion turned into work

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 7, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

Russia cuts the gas, for now Europe does...

Nurses, in Asl / To4 hired in 43...

Elections, Supermedia breaking latest news / Youtrend survey:...

Vittorio Veneto, the Alemagna in Fadalto reopened after...

Today’s Bailu | Lu from Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,...

Medicine test, from the Def to the flight...

He falls with the paraglider immediately after take...

“Old crafts”, in Farra on a Sunday to...

The historic stockbroker Angelo Abbondio passed away at...

What the dialects tell us about – Emanuela...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy