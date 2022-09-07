From 0-24:00 on September 6, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province (2 in Ji’an City, including 1 in Xiajiang County and 1 in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 6, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,442 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,426 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 6, 2022, there are 15 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 6, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 6, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 6, 2022, the province has 1 confirmed case imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 6, 2022, 58 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (1 case in Jiujiang City, in Xiushui County, imported from outside the province; 7 cases in Yingtan City, including 2 cases in Yujiang District, 5 cases in Guixi City; 12 cases in Ganzhou City, all in Ningdu County; 38 cases in Ji’an City, including 4 cases in Jizhou District, 4 cases in Xiajiang County, 2 cases in Xingan County, and 28 cases in Yongfeng County), released from isolation and medical observation 15 cases (13 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 1 case in Ji’an City, in Jizhou District; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Xinzhou District). As of 24:00 on September 6, 2022, there are 350 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 7, 2022