From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 7, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases were added in Jiangxi Province (2 in Ji’an City, both in Yongfeng County), and 1 new case was cured and discharged (1 in Yingtan City, in Guixi City) . From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 7, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,444 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,427 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 7, 2022, there are 16 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 09:00 to 24:00 on September 7, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province, and 1 new confirmed case imported from abroad was cured and discharged. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 7, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 7, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and 2 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad were all received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 7, 2022, there were 57 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province (1 case in Nanchang City, in the High-tech Zone; 1 case in Jiujiang City, in Xiushui County; 2 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guizhou Xi City; 15 cases in Ganzhou City, including 1 case in Zhanggong District and 14 cases in Ningdu County; 38 cases in Ji’an City, including 5 cases in Jizhou District, 2 cases in Xiajiang County, and 31 cases in Yongfeng County), and 26 cases were released from medical observation. (22 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 1 case in Ji’an City, in Jishui County; 2 cases in Fuzhou City, both in Dongxiang District; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Xinzhou District). As of 24:00 on September 7, 2022, there are 381 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 8, 2022