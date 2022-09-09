From 0-24:00 on September 8, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province (1 in Ji’an City, in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 8, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,445 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,427 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 8, 2022, there are 17 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 8, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province, and one new case of asymptomatic infection was released from isolation medical observation. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 8, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 8, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 8, 2022, 56 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (3 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 19 cases in Ganzhou City, including 3 cases in Zhanggong District and 16 cases in Ningdu County 34 cases in Ji’an City, including 3 cases in Jizhou District, 1 case in Xiajiang County, 2 cases in Xingan County, and 28 cases in Yongfeng County), 14 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (1 case in Jiujiang City, in Xunyang District; Yingtan City 12 cases, including 1 case in Yujiang District, 11 cases in Guixi City; 1 case in Shangrao City, in Yushan County). As of 24:00 on September 8, 2022, there are 423 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 9, 2022