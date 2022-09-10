From 0-24:00 on September 9, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 9, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,445 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,427 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 9, 2022, there are 17 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 9, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 9, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 9, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 9, 2022, 59 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province, including 5 in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 26 in Ganzhou City, including 7 in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) 19 cases in Ningdu County; 28 cases in Ji’an City, including 5 cases in Jizhou District and 23 cases in Yongfeng County. 13 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (13 cases in Yingtan City, including 3 cases in Yujiang District and 10 cases in Guixi City). As of 24:00 on September 9, 2022, there are 469 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 10, 2022