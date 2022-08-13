On August 12, Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over a drought control and drought relief scheduling meeting at the Provincial Flood Control and Drought Relief Command Center. He emphasized that all relevant departments across the province should resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on disaster prevention, mitigation and relief work, fully implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, based on the prevention of severe and prolonged drought, and closely related to ensuring water supply and stability. Production, focus on the initiative, focus on time, focus on the front, precise policies and resolutely win the tough battle of drought relief and disaster relief, and make every effort to ensure the safety of the people’s production and living water supply and water.

Shi Wenbin, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, participated in the scheduling meeting.

Since July, the province has continued to experience high temperature and low rainfall, which has caused the water levels of rivers, lakes, and reservoirs to continue to drop. In this regard, Yi Lianhong has been concerned about it, and has asked about the development of the drought many times, asking the relevant departments to grasp the impact of the drought on agricultural production and the people’s safe drinking water in a timely manner, and effectively fight the drought and disaster relief initiative. This time, he specially hosted a special meeting to listen to the report on the province’s drought prevention and drought relief work, and to study and deploy key work measures for the next step. Yi Lianhong pointed out that in response to the previous stage of drought, relevant departments in all parts of the province conscientiously implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, planned and deployed in advance, and actively took measures to do a good job in drought prevention and relief work, effectively reducing the impact of drought disasters. influence on the production and life of the people. However, we must be soberly aware that in the future, the province’s high temperature and low rainfall will continue, and the river water level will continue to decline. In addition, at the peak of agricultural “double grab” water use, the water storage capacity of small and medium-sized reservoirs (mountains and ponds) in various places will drop rapidly. The drought situation may further develop in the later period, and the situation of drought prevention and drought relief is still severe and not optimistic. We must not take it lightly, we must firmly establish the people-centered development philosophy, and earnestly do a good job in drought prevention, disaster reduction and relief work.

Regarding the next step in the drought relief work, Yi Lianhong emphasized,

——Recognize the “strict” situation and ensure that the ideological understanding is in place. Doing a good job in drought relief and disaster relief is a major and urgent task before us. All localities and relevant departments should stand at the height of politics and the overall situation, fully recognize the severity of the current drought prevention and drought relief situation, and make full mental and action preparations for fighting severe and prolonged drought with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”. , think more about the difficult situation and make it more complicated, make preparations more adequate and more solid, and go all out to do a good job in drought prevention and drought relief, so as to provide a strong guarantee for the sustainable, stable and healthy development of the province’s economy and society.

– We must take “hard” measures to reduce drought losses. Make overall plans to ensure water supply, make drinking water safety a top priority, and ensure that all people can drink clean, safe, and secure water. Scientifically optimize water transfer, and optimize the allocation of urban and rural living, production and ecological water use in accordance with the principle of “living first, production later, water saving first, water transfer later, surface first, then underground”. Reasonably increase water storage, seize favorable opportunities such as the impact of typhoons, take effective measures such as artificial rainfall, and preserve and increase water sources as much as possible. We will make every effort to reduce and relieve disasters, actively organize disaster-stricken people to carry out self-help in production, strengthen technical guidance on agricultural disaster reduction, and effectively do a good job in forest fire prevention, and strive to minimize the impact and loss of drought on people’s production and life.

——It is necessary to improve the “prevention” mechanism and comprehensively enhance the ability to resist drought. Adhere to treating both the symptoms and root causes, speed up the improvement of shortcomings and weaknesses, improve the construction of the drought resistance system, and comprehensively improve the ability to resist drought. Speed ​​up the improvement of the emergency plan, and speed up the formulation and revision of the drought relief plan in line with the actual situation of the region and the industry, so as to ensure that once the drought situation intensifies, it can be dealt with in a timely, effective and proper manner. Do a good job in emergency preparedness for drought resistance, strengthen the reserve increase and maintenance of drought resistance equipment projects, and improve the drought resistance team system. Strengthen the construction of water conservancy projects, take advantage of the “golden period” of construction, accelerate the formation of more physical workloads, and continuously enhance the drought resistance of water conservancy projects. Strengthen the support system, promote the deep integration of scientific and technological informatization, intelligence and drought relief work, and continuously improve the level of scientific drought prevention and drought relief.

——Maintain a “real” style of work and gather together efforts in drought relief and disaster relief. All localities and relevant departments should focus on the goal of “optimization, coordination, and efficiency”, strengthen organizational leadership, cooperate closely, strengthen consultation, judgment, supervision and guidance, timely dispatch drought conditions, disaster situations and the implementation of drought prevention and drought relief measures, and make concerted efforts to combat drought. Disaster relief work. Leading cadres at all levels, especially the main leading cadres, must have the courage to take on practical tasks, take the lead, go to the front lines, guide and help the masses to scientifically carry out drought relief and self-help, and effectively coordinate and solve practical difficulties and problems. It is necessary to strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, strictly implement systems such as 24-hour duty, disaster consultation, and drought reporting, strengthen public opinion guidance, and create a water-saving atmosphere in the whole society. Win the tough battle of drought relief.