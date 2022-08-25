On August 24, Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, went deep into Duchang County to investigate and guide the drought relief work. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on disaster prevention, mitigation and relief work, deeply understand the severe situation of the current drought, adhere to the people first, life first, based on the resistance to severe and prolonged drought, and go all out to do a good job in drought resistance In all disaster relief work, we will try our best to minimize the impact and loss of the drought on people’s production and life, and resolutely fight and win the tough battle of drought relief and disaster relief.

Shi Wenbin, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, accompanied the investigation and guidance.

Since July this year, our province has continued to be sunny, hot and less rainy, and the drought resistance situation is very severe. Yi Lianhong has always been concerned about the development of the drought, measures to deal with it, and the safety of drinking water for the masses. On August 12, he specially hosted a scheduling meeting, asking all relevant departments in various places to grasp the impact of the drought on the production and life of the masses in a timely manner Take the initiative, grasp it in time, and grasp it ahead. On the 24th, the emergency response to drought in our province was upgraded to Level 3. Yi Lianhong drove a long distance to Duchang County, where the drought was relatively severe. On the way, he listened to the relevant reports from the departments of water conservancy, emergency management, agriculture and rural areas, and had a comprehensive understanding of the drought in the province. He pointed out that in the future, the province’s high temperature and little rain will continue. All relevant departments across the province should be soberly aware of the severity and persistence of the current drought, adhere to bottom-line thinking and limit thinking, and try to estimate the difficult problems as fully as possible. We will do more solid preparations, strengthen overall planning and scientific response, and go all out to do a good job in drought relief and disaster relief.

Under the scorching sun, Yi Lianhong came to the water intake of Poyang Lake of Duchang Runquan Water Supply Company. Due to the persistent drought, Poyang Lake has dried up into a long river. Looking at the large cracked lake bed, Yi Lianhong asked the staff around him: “How deep is the water level at the water intake?” “Is it difficult to supply water?” The person in charge of the water supply company said: “The current water level at Duchang Station of Poyang Lake is 9.3 The minimum water level from the water plant is less than 2 meters, and the water level is falling every day.” Hearing this situation, Yi Lianhong frowned and repeatedly told the responsible comrades in Jiujiang and Duchang to always put the safety of drinking water for the masses. In the first place, we will make dynamic arrangements and make every effort to solve the problem of the people suffering from drought and drinking water. In accordance with the principle of “living first, production later, water saving first, water transfer later, surface first, then underground”, we should optimize the allocation of water for urban and rural life, production and ecological use, and ensure that the masses drink clean, safe and secure water.

Standing on the water intake tower, looking far into the distance, the vast and misty scene of Poyang Lake in the past disappeared, and the lake beach was overgrown with grass and puddles scattered scattered. Yi Lianhong pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen the dynamic monitoring of Poyang Lake’s hydrology and comprehensively evaluate the adverse effects of drought on the ecology. This drought has fully exposed the shortcomings of our province’s water conservancy infrastructure, especially the construction of water sources and water networks. It is necessary to focus on the long-term, treat both the symptoms and the symptoms, combine emergency measures with long-term stability, accelerate the construction of a number of key water sources, mountain ponds, reservoirs, and diversion canal facilities, enhance the ability to allocate and utilize water resources, and improve the province’s flood control and drought relief level.

The Mashan Reservoir in Suxian Village, Beishan Township is a small second-type reservoir, which guarantees the irrigation of nearly 1,000 mu of farmland in the surrounding area and the drinking water for people and animals in the irrigation area. Beside the reservoir, the local people are pumping water for irrigation, and the reservoir with a total storage capacity of 800,000 cubic meters has been “shrunk” to one-tenth of its original size. Yi Lianhong carefully inquired about the water storage, water transfer and production and domestic water security. He pointed out that it is necessary to give full play to the positive role of water conservancy facilities such as reservoirs, strengthen the maintenance and maintenance of water conservancy facilities, enhance the ability to regulate water resources, scientifically manage water, rationally adjust water, and increase water sources. In the village’s rice production base, Yilianhong had in-depth exchanges with major grain farmers to understand the disaster losses caused by the drought, and learned that some crops were facing production reduction or even no harvest. Settle claims and do your best to reduce disaster losses. At the critical period of water use for middle rice booting, the villagers did not wait and diverted water to irrigate, struggling to resist the drought and ensure the harvest. Yi Lianhong emphasized that it is necessary to strictly implement the good experience and good practices of “one hoe” to manage water, strengthen water conservation management, and form a strong synergy for drought resistance and drought prevention in the whole society. It is necessary to do everything possible to ensure the harvest, scientifically analyze and judge the disaster situation of crops, carry out technical guidance on drought resistance for crops due to disasters, promptly organize replanting and replanting and drought-resistant autumn sowing, and strengthen the management and protection of farmland water conservancy facilities to ensure drought-resistant harvests and autumn grain yields are not reduced.

During the survey, Yi Lianhong emphasized that leading cadres at all levels in the province, especially the main leaders of the party and government, must resolutely shoulder the major political responsibility for drought relief and disaster relief, and with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, go deep into the front line, command the front, and comprehensively press Realize work responsibilities, drive and help the masses to scientifically carry out drought relief and self-rescue, effectively coordinate and solve practical difficulties and problems, and make concerted efforts to win the tough battle of drought relief and disaster relief.