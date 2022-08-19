On August 19, the five Chinese Doctors Day in Jiangxi Province, the theme celebration conference of “‘medical heart’ to the party, forge ahead with determination” was held in Chang. Wang Shuijing, Secretary and Director of the Provincial Health and Health Commission Party Group, delivered a speech, Zeng Chuanmei, a member of the Provincial Health and Health Commission’s Party Group and a first-level inspector, read out the condolence letters from the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, a member of the Provincial Health and Health Commission Party Group, a full-time vice-chairman of the Provincial Family Planning Association, a provincial Luo Lisheng, Secretary of the Interim Party Committee and Commander of the Front Headquarters for Aid Shanghai Epidemic Prevention and Control, shared his experience in assisting Shanghai and his anti-epidemic experience at the meeting.

In the condolence letter, the provincial party committee and the provincial government fully affirmed the positive contribution made by medical workers in the province to actively participate in the reform and development of health care and epidemic prevention and control. It is hoped that medical workers in the province will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, focus on the goals and requirements of “being a demonstration and striving for the first”, improve political literacy, improve medical ethics and medical skills, enhance service skills, and scientifically and accurately prevent and control the epidemic Work, work hard and work hard in their respective positions, make new and greater contributions to promoting the construction of a healthy Jiangxi and hand in hand to write a splendid chapter of building a socialist modern Jiangxi in an all-round way, and welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress with excellent results. All localities and relevant departments should conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on caring and caring for medical workers, continue to strengthen the construction of our province’s physician team, strengthen the legal protection of physicians’ practice, and enhance medical workers’ sense of security, gain, and happiness in practice. Further promote the whole society to form a good atmosphere of respecting medical care and health care.

In his speech, Wang Shuijing pointed out that for a long time, the vast number of doctors and medical workers in the province have been closely united around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, under the strong leadership of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, to protect the health of the people as their mission, loyal Practice lofty professional spirit, advocate medical ethics, study medical skills, uphold medical style, and shoulder heavy responsibilities, and have made outstanding contributions to ensuring the safety and health of the people and promoting the high-quality development of health care. The party and the people will never forget that the vast number of doctors and medical workers carry forward the great anti-epidemic spirit, and rush to the front line of epidemic prevention and control without hesitation. The Great Wall has won the battle of “encirclement and suppression” of the epidemic again and again. He emphasized that the vast number of doctors and medical workers in the province should adhere to the people first and life first, continuously improve medical technology, improve service quality, promote medical ethics and medical style, and strive to be the pioneers of epidemic prevention and control, the guardians of life and health, and innovation. Practitioners and builders of healthy Jiangxi, striving to be the first in the practice of comprehensively building “six Jiangxis”, laying a solid healthy foundation for everyone to enjoy a better life. Health departments at all levels in the province should vigorously create a strong atmosphere of respect for doctors and health care in the whole society, implement measures to care for and care for medical staff with heart and soul, and be a strong backing for medical workers in the province, so that the majority of medical workers can feel at ease , rest assured and comfortable to engage in the sacred cause of saving lives and helping the wounded.

The responsible comrades of the committee, the Provincial Bureau of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the various offices of the Provincial Family Planning Association, the main leaders of the health units directly in Chang Province and the responsible comrades of the relevant departments, and representatives of some outstanding doctors from Nanchang, Shangrao, Ganzhou and other places participated in the celebration.