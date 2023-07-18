Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau Implements Three Measures to Crack Down on Non-Governance Violations

Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau announced three measures to strengthen the ongoing efforts to crack down on non-governance violations. The bureau has been conducting key safety inspections on large restaurants, individual industrial and commercial households, and enterprises within its jurisdiction to further push the action.

Since the start of the summer vacation, the bureau has been carrying out rectification in various functional areas such as gas safety, investigation and disposal of fireworks and firecrackers, inspection of swimming pools, and illegal buildings. These efforts are part of the bureau’s special rectification actions aimed at cracking down on non-compliance and violations.

The first measure implemented by the bureau is to strengthen publicity and create an atmosphere. To achieve this, the bureau has been distributing comprehensive administrative law enforcement brochures to the public. They have teamed up with multi-functional departments to conduct joint awareness campaigns at Yintai shopping malls. This aims to popularize the law and ensure that the public understands the content of law enforcement work. Through this, they hope to instill a strong sense of everyone’s concern and involvement in the fight against non-compliance and violations. During this campaign, 50 brochures were distributed.

The second measure focuses on joint inspection and strict law enforcement. The bureau is strictly implementing the special action document’s spirit and conducting safety inspections within its jurisdiction. Notable inspections include gas safety inspections at various large catering establishments like Luoxingge, Huazhan Hotel, Vienna, Roman Tianhao, and Jingchen Daxia. Administrative penalties were imposed on small individual industrial and commercial households found using gas appliances explicitly eliminated for safety reasons. In addition, the bureau is cooperating with other functional departments and street personnel to carry out joint inspections. They have also issued warning letters to residents caught pulling wires privately.

The third measure involves data collection and timely follow-up. The bureau conducts weekly statistics on relevant joint law enforcement actions. For instance, Luoxing Squadron dispatched 80 people this week to participate in safety production actions related to cracking down on non-compliance. They jointly enforced the law with other departments twice, resulting in the discovery of 19 hidden dangers. Six places were supervised and rectified, while 13 cases were filed and investigated. Furthermore, 260 square meters of illegal buildings were demolished. Law enforcement officers are actively following up on cases according to the case-handling process, conducting timely reviews of restaurants that have received rectification orders within a time limit. They are also focusing on checking whether the required rectification items have been implemented to ensure gas safety.

Through these three measures, the Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau is taking significant steps to strengthen the ongoing efforts of cracking down on non-governance violations. The bureau aims to create a safe and compliant environment within its jurisdiction and instill a strong sense of awareness among the public.

