Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau took three measures to actively carry out special law enforcement actions to protect the “Hundred Days of Huming”



In order to further improve the ecological environment and promote sustainable development, effectively strengthen the administrative law enforcement work on the protection of wild birds and other wild animals, and severely crack down on illegal and criminal acts, recently, the Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau of Jiashan County has actively launched the “Hundred Years of Wild Birds and Other Wildlife Protection” The special law enforcement and inspection action of “Daily Huming” has created a good social atmosphere of “loving the natural environment and protecting wild animals”.

One is to strengthen publicity and create an atmosphere. By visiting farmer’s markets, fresh supermarkets, restaurants, etc., we will publicize and explain laws and regulations such as the “Wild Animal Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Zhejiang Province Terrestrial Wildlife Protection Regulations” and other laws and regulations to guide operators to operate in good faith and law-abiding. Improve the awareness of the masses to resist illegal and criminal acts that destroy wild birds and other wildlife resources.

The second is to strengthen cooperation and form a joint force. All squadrons cooperate with market supervision to strengthen the inspection of farmers’ markets, major supermarkets, and restaurants, check key areas such as freezers and cold storages of operators, and check whether there are illegal sales of wild animals and their products, or prohibited hunting tools and supplies. transaction services, etc. Strictly check the possession of relevant licenses by business operators, strictly control the source certification of relevant products, and crack down on the sale and purchase of wild animals and their products.

The third is to strengthen supervision and consolidate achievements. Each squadron has carried out administrative law enforcement actions to protect wild animals on a regular basis, consolidated the results of previous inspections, strengthened departmental linkages, and ensured that all cases must be investigated, violations must be prosecuted, and those suspected of crimes must be transferred to the public security organs. Supervise and urge relevant operators to implement their main responsibilities, carry out publicity work on wildlife protection from time to time, and create an atmosphere for the protection of wild animals by the whole people. Accept complaints and reports from the masses, discover clues to illegal cases in a timely manner, and investigate and deal with illegal acts of operators in accordance with the law.