Jiashan County’s “Three Focuses” promote the process of building the rule of law



The Judicial Bureau of Jiashan County pays attention to the role of the rule of law as a guarantee for solid foundation, stable expectations, and long-term benefits, and promotes the construction of the rule of law in Jiashan, the rule of law government, and the rule of law society, and deepens the vivid practice of rule of law construction in the county.

The first is to focus on the overall situation of the center and further promote the construction of Jiashan under the rule of law.Formulated and promulgated documents such as “Key Tasks for the Construction of the Rule of Law in Jiashan (Government under the Rule of Law) in 2022”, “Implementation Outline for the Construction of a Rule of Law Government in Jiashan County (2021-2025)”, “Implementation Opinions of Jiashan County on Deeply Promoting the Construction of a Rule of Law Society”, and organized a county party committee to hold a comprehensive At the fourth meeting of the County Committee for the Rule of Law, the high position promoted the deployment of the rule of law in Jiashan. Carry out the reform of the “one core and three chains” system and mechanism, actively promote the judiciary to better assume the responsibilities of the township (street) comprehensive department of the rule of law, and effectively improve the level of grassroots rule of law construction. Yaozhuang Town, Luoxing Street, and Xitang Town were awarded the rule of law in Jiaxing City Towns (streets) create excellent units. A number of typical experiences and practices in the construction of the rule of law in Jiashan were summed up, refined, and promoted in a timely manner. “Cross-regional cooperation in law enforcement and justice in the demonstration area” and “establishment of an integrated administrative reconsideration and trial coordination mechanism in the demonstration area” were selected as the annual innovation promotion projects of the city’s judicial administration system.

The second is to focus on the main project and solidly promote the construction of a law-based government.Adhere to the principle of “all that should be collected and all should be reviewed”, deepen the effectiveness of legality review, and promote the pilot project of “best practice” cultivation of legality review and administrative ruling of the Provincial Department of Justice. Cultivate experience exchanges in pilot work exchange activities. Promote the substantive resolution of administrative disputes. In 2022, the County Administrative Reconsideration Bureau will conclude 78 cases, of which 57 will be successfully mediated, with a mediation settlement rate of 73.08%, the highest in the city. Actively carry out the work of screening abused lawsuits, and exchange experience in related work at city-wide meetings. Deeply promote the pilot work of the Ministry of Justice’s administrative law enforcement coordination and supervision work system, build digital reform application scenarios such as “administrative law enforcement coordination and comprehensive application”, “supervision and execution”, “demonstration area law enforcement and judicial cross-domain collaborative application”, and create a reproducible and scalable administrative system. Jiashan model of law enforcement coordination and supervision.

The third is to focus on the needs of the people and accelerate the construction of a society ruled by law.Promoting the supply-side reform of public legal services, promulgating the first county-level “Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the High-Quality Development of the Jiashan County Lawyer Industry” and “Implementation Measures on Further Accelerating the Work of Public Lawyers”, and fully introducing 2 branches and 7 outstanding lawyers , achieved a breakthrough of 2.3 in the ratio of ten thousand lawyers. The “Ten Measures of the Law to Help Enterprises Relieve Difficulties” was introduced to provide “exclusive butler” services for market players. Innovate “Legal Aid Collaborative Information Optimization” to upgrade legal aid services. Deepen the county-level mediation brand of “harmony and good governance”, and successfully create a provincial-level gold medal people’s mediation studio and a municipal-level brand studio. To deepen the construction of grassroots democracy and the rule of law, the live broadcast of “common wealth” in the legal village of Hechi Village, Xitang Town was published on the front page of the Zhejiang Legal Newspaper, and relevant experiences and practices were featured on the Rule of Law Daily as a characteristic highlight of the improvement of the legal literacy of citizens in Zhejiang Province.