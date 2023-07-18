Jiashan Hit by Severe Flooding as Typhoon Tai Li Approaches China

Jiashan, a county in Zhejiang Province, China, has been hit by severe flooding caused by Typhoon “Tai Li.” Local residents reported that the county is facing one of the largest torrential rains in history, with heavy downpours leading to roads becoming submerged and vehicles being trapped. A screenshot of an online video captured the gravity of the situation.

The China Central Meteorological Observatory issued an orange typhoon warning and a yellow rainstorm warning in response to the typhoon’s approach. Typhoon “Tai Li” made landfall on Nansan Island, Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province, with winds reaching level 13 (38 m/s), making it the first typhoon to hit China this year. It is currently moving at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour towards the Beibu Gulf and is expected to make landfall again on the coast of Guangxi as a strong tropical storm.

The impact of the typhoon is expected to be felt for several days, with the Central Meteorological Observatory continuing to issue warnings. Heavy rains are expected in southeastern Guizhou and other areas, with parts of southwestern Guangxi, southern Guangxi, and northern Hainan Island experiencing heavy rainstorms.

In Hainan, the effects of the typhoon led to the implementation of “six stops” measures in Haikou City. This included the suspension of classes, work, operations, flights, park services, and businesses. The round-the-island high-speed rail and Haikou suburban trains were also halted, and three major ports ceased operations. Airports in Hainan canceled all flights for the day.

Jiashan County experienced the brunt of the torrential rainfall, which led to severe flooding in the area. Some residents’ homes were flooded, turning them into large swimming pools. Elevators turned into “water curtain holes,” and stairs became “waterfalls.” Social media platforms were flooded with photos and videos from residents showing submerged roads and flooded garages. Pedestrians were seen struggling to navigate through waist-deep floodwaters, while cars and motorcycles waded through the water.

The Guangdong Provincial Flood Control, Drought, and Wind Prevention Headquarters raised its emergency response level to the second level, and the Zhanjiang Municipal Government issued an emergency mobilization order for typhoon defense. Measures to suspend work, classes, and ferry operations were implemented in affected areas. Zhuhai Jinwan Airport in Guangdong canceled 79 flights, and shopping malls in Shenzhen set up water barriers at entrances to mitigate flood damage.

As Typhoon “Tai Li” continues to approach China, the situation is being closely monitored. Scenic spots around Hainan Island have been closed, and evacuations have been initiated. Meteorological experts have warned that the impact of Typhoon “Tai Li” should not be underestimated.

Unfortunately, the severe weather conditions and heavy rains have already led to tragic incidents. In Zhenjiang City, Jiangsu Province, a bus and private car became trapped in a culvert due to flooding. Some fire rescue personnel used rubber boats to rescue the trapped individuals, but a 50-year-old woman riding a battery car disregarded their warnings and ended up drowning.

The effects of the typhoon are not limited to China alone, as Vietnamese authorities have begun preparations to evacuate around 30,000 people in Quang Ninh Province and Haiphong City, which are expected to be severely affected.

Jiashan, along with other areas in China and Vietnam, are experiencing the devastating consequences of Typhoon “Tai Li.” Authorities and local residents are working together to mitigate the impact and ensure the safety of those affected by the severe weather conditions.

