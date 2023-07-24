Jiatong Group Launches Grassroots Discipline and Law Promotion Activities to Foster a Culture of Integrity

Jiatong Group, a prominent company, has recently initiated grassroots discipline and law promotion activities. The campaign, titled “Send discipline and law to the front line, zero distance in discipline and law education,” was officially launched on July 20 at the Gongfu School in Sanxing Village.

The first lecture of the activity was delivered by Ye Jianying, a member of the Party Committee of Jiatong Group and the secretary of the Disciplinary Committee. Ye Jianying utilized the “Practice Standards for State-owned Enterprise Management Personnel” as the basis for the lecture, aiming to educate and guide the middle-level and above cadres of Guohong Company on discipline and law.

The main objective of this initiative is to ensure that the cadres and employees of Jiatong Group are aware of and compliant with the law. In accordance with the requirements of normalized warning education, the company has organized this grassroots publicity campaign. Starting from July, the Disciplinary Committee, the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Office, and the grassroots discipline inspection personnel will conduct discipline and law education at various levels and grades.

The aim is to embed the laws and regulations in the minds and hearts of the employees, establishing clear standards of conduct for the management of state-owned enterprises. The company aims to promote honesty, maintain moral boundaries, foster a sense of awe, and enhance the work style and discipline of the cadres and workers within the group system. The ultimate goal is to bring about a change in mindset and understanding among the employees.

Moving forward, various units within Jiatong Group will roll out their own discipline and law propaganda activities. To ensure the effectiveness of the lectures, the Group Disciplinary Committee will supervise and conduct spot checks on the outcomes of each lecture. Additionally, each unit will examine the content of the lectures, ultimately ensuring that party discipline and laws are deeply ingrained in the minds and hearts of every individual. The company aims to bridge the last mile of discipline and law promotion and create a positive environment for officers and entrepreneurs who strive to be corruption-free.