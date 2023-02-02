2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy” and the 40th anniversary of Jiaxing’s withdrawal of land and establishment of the city. The city’s Federation of Industry and Commerce system must fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement the “Eighth Eighth Strategy” in accordance with the Provincial Party Committee’s in-depth implementation, vigorously promote the overall requirements of deepening innovation, tackling tough reforms, and improving opening up, and vigorously implement the “No. 1 Digital Economy Innovation and Quality Improvement” Development Project”, the business environment optimization and improvement “No. 1 Reform Project”, the specific deployment of the “No. The practical activities with the theme of striving to be the first, focusing on “focusing on five key points, gathering five kinds of forces, and striving to create five types of models”, solidly carried out ten special actions, united and guided private economic personnel to accelerate the construction of important central cities in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration, Strive to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing, gather the majestic strength of Heshang, and demonstrate the responsibility of the mission.