Jiaxing City Federation of Industry and Commerce conveys and implements the spirit of the provincial and municipal “New Year’s first meeting”
On the afternoon of February 1, the Jiaxing City Federation of Industry and Commerce held a meeting of the Party Committee’s Theoretical Learning Center Group (expanded) to convey and learn from the province’s in-depth implementation of the “Eight-Eight Strategy” to vigorously promote innovation deepening, reform, opening up and upgrading conferences and the city’s three-level cadres conference and The spirit of the promotion conference for the construction of a strong city with smart manufacturing and innovation, the spirit of the important speech delivered by Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, during his investigation in Jiaxing, and the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the Ninth Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection. Zhang Jiansheng, deputy director of the United Front Work Department of the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Party Committee of the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce, presided over the study session.
Zhang Jiansheng pointed out
2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy” and the 40th anniversary of Jiaxing’s withdrawal of land and establishment of the city. The city’s Federation of Industry and Commerce system must fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement the “Eighth Eighth Strategy” in accordance with the Provincial Party Committee’s in-depth implementation, vigorously promote the overall requirements of deepening innovation, tackling tough reforms, and improving opening up, and vigorously implement the “No. 1 Digital Economy Innovation and Quality Improvement” Development Project”, the business environment optimization and improvement “No. 1 Reform Project”, the specific deployment of the “No. The practical activities with the theme of striving to be the first, focusing on “focusing on five key points, gathering five kinds of forces, and striving to create five types of models”, solidly carried out ten special actions, united and guided private economic personnel to accelerate the construction of important central cities in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration, Strive to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing, gather the majestic strength of Heshang, and demonstrate the responsibility of the mission.
Zhang Jiansheng emphasized
First, we must deeply understand the new positioning and new tasks
The place of the original heart, the place of tides, the place of the hub, the place of harmony and beauty, and the place of industriousness, this is the provincial party committee’s high affirmation and ardent expectation for Jiaxing, and it has pointed out the path and direction for Jiaxing’s further development. The Federation of Industry and Commerce should start from the main business of serving and promoting “two health”, vigorously promote the high-quality development of the private economy, and contribute to the strength of the private economy for Jiaxing to make great strides from “manufacturing big city” to “intelligent manufacturing and innovative city”.
Second, we must take new actions to show a new atmosphere
According to the requirements of the Municipal Party Committee, organize and carry out the “Four Dare to Be the First” theme practice activities, create a strong atmosphere of unity and struggle, hard work and strive to be the first, and help the high-quality development of the city’s economy with the high-quality development of the private economy and the Federation of Industry and Commerce. Adhere to integrity and innovation, increase organizational reform and reshaping, innovate service platforms and negotiation platforms, and create a work brand that is more recognizable by the Federation of Industry and Commerce. Consolidate the main responsibility of strictly governing the party in an all-round way. The above-mentioned leaders and subordinates will further promote the construction of “two teams” of government officials and executive standing committee enterprises, and comprehensively improve their ability to perform their duties. (office)