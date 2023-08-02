Jiaxing City Federation of Industry and Commerce Party Committee Conveys Spirit of Learning from the Third Plenary Meeting of Municipal Party Committee

Jiaxing City Federation of Industry and Commerce Party Committee Theoretical Learning Center Group convened a special study meeting to convey the spirit of the third plenary (expanded) meeting of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee. The meeting, held on August 1, aimed to study and implement the measures discussed at the Political Bureau meeting of the CPC Central Committee, chaired by General Secretary Xi Jinping on July 24, as well as the spirit of the semi-annual economic and social situation analysis meeting.

Zhang Jiansheng, deputy director of the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Party Committee of the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The meeting discussed the recent analysis and study of the current economic situation by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which has laid a solid foundation for high development steps in the second half of the year. The meeting also emphasized the implementation of the “Eight-eighth Strategy” to promote innovation, deepen reform, tackle difficulties, and improve the regular meeting and semi-annual economic and social situation analysis meeting.

The meeting issued clear deployments and set goals for the third quarter and the whole year, focusing on accelerating the construction of important central cities in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration and striving for common prosperity. The meeting highlighted the importance of the “three basic paths,” “four key supports,” and “eight major advantages.” It also emphasized the need to strive for a decisive battle in the third quarter and a decisive victory for the whole year.

Zhang Jiansheng emphasized the need to align thoughts and actions with the Party Central Committee’s judgment on the situation and decision-making arrangements for economic work. He called for the implementation of the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Development and Growth of the Private Economy” and the promotion of the “two unwavering” and “two health” principles. He also urged private economic personnel to study and implement the “eight-eight strategy,” strengthen confidence, and focus on their main business while keeping up with the pace of the times.

Zhang Jiansheng recognized the current complex situation and emphasized the importance of trust, unity, service, guidance, and education. He called for the education of ideals and beliefs among private economic personnel and the promotion of the “red boat spirit” and the new era of Heshang spirit. Zhang emphasized the need to strengthen the construction of private economic personnel and build a pro-Qing political and business relationship to gain the trust and support of the majority of private economic people.

The meeting also discussed the need to understand the pain points, difficulties, and blocking points of private enterprises. The participants emphasized the gathering of innovative resources and the active construction of “135N” advanced manufacturing clusters to promote the strong chain extension of the industry.

Following the meeting, the party branch of the agency held the second session of the “Lianxinqiao” learning lecture, where Vice Chairman Ju Feng shared his reading of “Tongjian of Zizhi.”

