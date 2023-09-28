Jiaxing City Federation of Industry and Commerce Studies the Spirit of Xi Jinping’s Speech during Zhejiang Inspection

The Jiaxing City Federation of Industry and Commerce Party Committee Theoretical Study Center Group gathered on September 28 to learn and convey the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Zhejiang. The meeting aimed to implement the spirit of the speech and support the development of the private economy.

Zhang Jiansheng, deputy director of the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce, presided over the meeting. He emphasized the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Zhejiang, where he made strategic arrangements for the province’s work. It is essential to fully understand and grasp the spirit of the important speech, creatively implement it, and promote transformation and development.

The meeting highlighted the need to promote the “two health” integrated reform and accelerate the construction of the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration. Jiaxing City, as an important central city, aims to lead the way in promoting common prosperity and Chinese-style modernization.

Furthermore, the meeting stressed the importance of studying and understanding General Secretary Xi Jinping’s affirmation and encouragement for Zhejiang’s development. The spirit of the important speech should be conveyed to every party organization and member affiliated with the Federation of Industry and Commerce. The meeting called for a strong atmosphere of learning, publicity, and implementation of the speech.

In accordance with the requirements of the municipal party committee, the spirit of the important speech will be conveyed through various channels such as lectures, surveys, and discussions. The goal is to ensure that the spirit is deeply ingrained in the minds, hearts, and reality of the party members. The Federation of Industry and Commerce will actively fulfill its responsibilities, combining the study and implementation of the speech with ongoing work.

The Federation of Industry and Commerce will also focus on preparing for major events, such as the 4th Yangtze River Delta Business Association Resource Matching Conference and the Provincial Clean Private Enterprises On-site Promotion Conference. The organization aims to successfully complete various tasks throughout the year and demonstrate tangible results through in-depth theme education, inspection, and rectification work.

The Jiaxing City Federation of Industry and Commerce Party Committee Theoretical Study Center Group is committed to fully supporting the private economy’s high-quality development and contributing to the overall prosperity of the region.

