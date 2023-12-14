Jiaxing Intermediate People’s Court held a theme education survey and research results exchange meeting

Jiaxing Intermediate People’s Court recently held a meeting to exchange research results on thematic education, with the aim of implementing the latest meeting spirit of the Central, Provincial and Municipal Party Committees on thematic education.

The meeting, which took place on December 11, was presided over by Tu Dongshan, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Dean of Jiaxing Intermediate People’s Court. During the meeting, leaders of the Intermediate Court delivered speeches and heads of various departments attended.

Tu Dongshan highlighted the court’s commitment to deeply studying and understanding General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on investigation and research. The court has also been closely following the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches, deepening research in a targeted manner, and striving to transform research results into practical results that promote the high-quality development of the court’s work.

Tu Dongshan emphasized the importance of further improving the level of research, promoting the in-depth transformation of research results, and rectifying outstanding problems. The court aims to consistently make good use of the “heirloom” of investigation and research to study new situations, solve new problems, summarize new experiences, and explore new laws.

The meeting was attended by Gu Wei, deputy leader of the Fourth Circuit Steering Group for Thematic Education of the Provincial Party Committee, and relevant comrades from the Office of the Thematic Education Leading Group of the Municipal Party Committee, who provided guidance.

The court aims to use thematic education as an opportunity to contribute more court power to writing a new chapter of common prosperity and Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing.