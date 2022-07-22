Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group came to Ping to preach the spirit of the Provincial Party Congress



Yesterday, the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group came to Pingping to preach the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress. Liu Jun, member of the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group and Executive Deputy Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee, made a presentation report. Zhong Xudong, Zhou Junbo, Wu Jinhua, He Jian and other leaders of the city’s four teams participated in the presentation report, and Mao Jie, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the presentation report.

At the report meeting, Liu Jun focused on “fully understanding the great significance of the 15th Provincial Party Congress in the development process of Zhejiang”, etc., and incisively interpreted the spirit of the conference, the main content and practical requirements of the report, and from the ” The grand scene of “Two First”, closely linked to “Two First”, cohesion, and efforts to build a large-scale united front work pattern, systematically expounded the era mission, direction guidance and focus of the new era of the united front, and worked hard to write the united front work. new chapter. Liu Jun also comprehensively analyzed Jiaxing’s era orientation and Pinghu vision in the “two firsts” in accordance with the new positioning and new mission given to Jiaxing by the 15th Provincial Party Congress, and pointed out that Pinghu, focusing on the “12458” strategic focus, will accelerate A new chapter has been drawn in terms of industrial take-off, winning development opportunities, deepening urban-rural integration, practicing green development, and improving people’s livelihood and well-being.

Mao Jie pointed out that the special counseling of the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group has a strong guiding significance for us to correctly understand and grasp the spirit of the Provincial Party Congress, and to do a good job in the current and future work. Everyone must do a good job of aligning with the benchmarks, combine the work of the whole city center and key tasks, and use strong political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution to do a good job in the three aspects of study, publicity and implementation; He insists on learning by doing and learning by doing, and constantly deepens his understanding, understanding and grasp of the spirit of the provincial party congress, tests the effectiveness of his studies with practical achievements, and is a promoter and doer who is serious, brave and diligent in everything.

In the morning, the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group also came to Xujiadai Village, Lindai Town to preach the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress.