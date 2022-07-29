Jiaxing Red Cross Society held the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress and a special party class



On the morning of July 18, the Jiaxing Red Cross Society held the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress and a special party class. Wu Haisong, Secretary of the Party Group and Executive Vice President of the Municipal Red Cross Society, preached the spirit of the Party Congress and gave a special party class. All cadres and workers of the Municipal Red Cross Society, representatives of the Red Boat Water Emergency Rescue Volunteer Service Team, and representatives of hematopoietic stem cell donation volunteers participated.

Wu Haisong pointed out that the 15th provincial party congress is the first party congress held in our province on the new journey of building a high-level comprehensive socialist modernization and high-quality development and building a demonstration zone for common prosperity. The report of the Party Congress adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, summarizes the work of the past five years by seeking truth from facts, thoroughly studies and understands the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Zhejiang work, and scientifically draws a blueprint for the development of Zhejiang in the next five years. The deployment and strengthening of the party’s overall leadership and strict governance of the party is a political report that firmly supports the “two establishments” and resolutely implements the “two maintenances”. A program of action for modernization.

Wu Haisong emphasized that to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress, we must deeply understand and grasp the core essence of the theme of the Party Congress; we must deeply understand and grasp the historical achievements, deep understanding and regular understanding of the past five years; It is necessary to keep in mind the great trust, benchmark and table, and comprehensively promote Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era on the new journey of vivid practice in Zhejiang with the political consciousness of “two maintenance”; and the specific goals of the “eight highlands”; we must deeply understand and grasp the new tasks of “five work orientations” and “10 focus”; we must deeply understand and grasp the new requirements of party building that lead the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution.

Wu Haisong demanded that the city’s Red Cross system should quickly set off an upsurge of learning the spirit of the 15th Party Congress of the province, give full play to its role as a propaganda position, and vigorously publicize the spirit of the party congress and the majority of members and volunteers to learn and implement the spirit of the party congress. Vivid practice, creating a strong atmosphere of learning, publicity and implementation. It is necessary to promote the implementation of work through learning and publicity, and to help the construction of a model city for common prosperity, focusing on the following aspects: we must adhere to the leadership of party building and make contributions in the construction of party building highlands; we must adhere to the center, and focus on promoting digital reform and the construction of digital intelligence red society. , make contributions to the construction of the high ground of digital transformation; we must focus on giving play to the role of bridges and links between groups and the masses, promote the “three services” with high quality, and make contributions to the creation of “five groups”; we must vigorously carry forward the Red Cross spirit and culture, in the Contribute to the construction of the cultural high ground in the new era; we must solidly help the poor and the needy, and make contributions in promoting the construction of a model city for common prosperity; we must continue to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, create a Red Cross Iron Army that is based on the truth, and strives for good deeds, and constantly promotes the anti-corruption Red Cross Society. building. The city’s Red Cross system must consciously combine the province’s “two first” goals and the city’s “two first” historical mission with the Red Cross work, striving to be a pioneer and a demonstrator in implementing the spirit of the provincial party congress. Practical achievements welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.