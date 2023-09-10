Jiaxing Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch Relay: Connecting the Past and Present in a Symbolic Journey

170 torchbearers participated in the opening of the Jiaxing Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou today. The relay covered a distance of 8.8 kilometers and highlighted the theme of “Building Dreams for the Future.” The route consisted of three major chapters representing the past and present of Jiaxing.

The relay started with a ceremony at Zicheng Heritage Park, where Wang Yilu, the badminton mixed doubles champion of the Tokyo Olympics and Jiaxing’s first Olympic gold medalist, served as the first torchbearer. The relay ended at Jiaxing Citizen Square.

The Jiaxing Station is the third stop of the Asian Games torch relay, which will pass through 11 cities in the province. The route of the Jiaxing Station was carefully designed to connect ancient and modern times and was divided into three chapters: the ancient charm of Jiangnan, the century-old splendor, and the vibrant city.

The torch relay aimed to promote Jiaxing’s unique identity as a place with red roots, a famous historical and cultural city, and a model city of common prosperity. The relay showcased various historical and cultural landmarks, such as Zicheng Heritage Park, Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, Chunbo Gate, Shizihui Ferry, Nanhu Red Boat, Yuanhu Hotel, Nanhu Revolution Memorial Hall, Municipal Sports Center, Grand Theater, International Convention and Exhibition Center, and Jiaxing Citizen Square.

Huang Qing, deputy director of the Jiaxing Municipal Sports Bureau, emphasized that the starting point of the relay at Zicheng Heritage Park was chosen because of its historical significance and its representation of Jiaxing’s urban transformation over the years.

The torchbearers, who were the focus of attention during the relay, included athletes, students, community workers, police, medical personnel, scientific researchers, and industry leaders. The 170 torchbearers worked together to connect 15 landmarks in Jiaxing through small fires, showcasing the charm of the ancient water town, the power of the red boat, and the blend of ancient and modern times.

In addition to the torch relay, the Jiaxing Municipal Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau announced several discount offers during the Asian Games. A-level scenic spots, hotels, specialty gourmet demonstration stores, and factory stores in the city will provide more than 100 preferential measures. This includes free tickets to selected scenic spots for Asian Games athletes, free accommodation for Asian Games champions, half-price discounts for certified personnel and ticket holders, and discounts at catering and factory stores.

Yao Guomin, deputy director of the Municipal Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau, invited everyone to come to Jiaxing and experience the warm, open, and beautiful city during the Asian Games.

