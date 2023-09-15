Jiaxing Technician College Celebrates the 39th Teachers’ Day: Honoring Dedication and Building a Strong Country

Jiaxing Technician College Celebrates 39th Teachers’ Day

Jiaxing Technician College held a grand celebration event to commemorate the 39th Teachers’ Day. The event, which took place in the lecture hall of Jiaxing Party and Mass Service Center, was attended by Qian Qinmei, President of Jiaxing Technician College, along with other senior officials. More than 500 faculty and staff members of the college participated in the celebration.

In her speech, Qian Qinmei expressed her gratitude and extended holiday greetings to all the dedicated teachers and staff members who have worked tirelessly on the front lines of education. She acknowledged the role they played in the development of the school.

Qian Qinmei highlighted the importance of upholding teachers’ ethics and fostering the growth of students. She called upon all technicians to set an example in building a high-quality vocational education system and take the lead in developing a first-class technician college. The principal emphasized key areas of progress, including professional construction, teaching staff development, teacher-student competition, breakthroughs in the scale of running schools, and achievements in serving society.

During the celebration, school leaders presented flowers and issued honorary certificates to teachers with thirty years of teaching experience and representatives of advanced teachers who had achieved various honors at all levels in the past year. These honors reflected the dedication and commitment of the faculty and staff towards the advancement of Jiaxing Technician College.

The celebration also featured performances by students and teachers. The dance performance titled “Dedication” paid tribute to the silent and selfless work of technicians in ordinary positions. The teacher-talk session highlighted the themes of change, inheritance, and growth. Additionally, teachers recited poems and sang songs that conveyed their passion and commitment to education.

The event concluded with the singing of the school song, “Going Forward Brilliantly,” which demonstrated the college’s commitment to nurturing dreams and guiding the way. The celebration created an atmosphere of respect for teachers and emphasized the importance of education. It showcased the dedication and strength of technicians in their contribution to the country’s modernization.

On this special day, Jiaxing Technician College paid tribute to every teacher who strives on the road of education and expressed sincere gratitude for their hard work. The event served as a reminder of the vital role teachers play in shaping the future of the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

