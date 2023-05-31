Jiaxing Tobacco Monopoly Bureau launched the party day activity with the theme of “gathering on the side of the red boat and walking the road again”



In order to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, recently, the Jiaxing Tobacco Monopoly Bureau organized a party day activity with the theme of “gathering together on the red boat and walking the road again” in Qingwujia three tobacco places.

Visit the red mark of South Lake. Tobacco in the three places gathered by the red boat, starting from the reconstructed 1921 railway station, revisiting the road, deeply understanding the great spirit of party building and the “red boat spirit”; visiting the “Xiangyi Red Station” and feeling the small post station serving the masses , The great charm of connecting the party and the masses, and becoming more determined to be the heart of the people.

Exchange grassroots governance experience. Explain in detail to the young employees in Qingpu and Wujiang the construction mode of the “three modernizations and three types” of the team headquarters, and carefully explain the content and operation methods of digital platforms such as the operation center, economic management platform, and monopoly supervision and management platform. They exchanged and shared the characteristic highlights and specific measures of the fraternal units to consolidate grassroots work and optimize and strengthen grassroots teams.

Promote business synergy. Combined with the on-the-spot observations, we organized various lines to hold special discussions, centering on the business situation, especially the major and difficult problems encountered, to share new experience, seek new ideas, and accumulate new momentum; carried out the first cross-regional monopoly case file review, and further Enrich the content carrier of cross-domain collaboration; discuss the establishment of a “cross-domain data special class studio”, strengthen regional online communication and offline collaboration, and jointly draw a new picture of the integrated development of Qingwujia Tobacco.