Jiaxing Tobacco Monopoly Bureau special deployment to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China



On the morning of October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Jiaxing Tobacco Monopoly Bureau attached great importance to it and actively organized all cadres and employees to listen to the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and listen to General Secretary Xi Jinping. On behalf of the 19th Central Committee of the Central Committee to report to the conference live broadcast.

On the morning of October 17th, the party group of Jiaxing Tobacco Monopoly Bureau held a special meeting, originally studied the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and deployed the special plan to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. All cadres and workers are required to concentrate on studying and deeply understand the party. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China immediately set off a wave of learning, publicity and implementation, and quickly unified thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, contributing to the efforts to open up a new realm of digital transformation and high-quality development. The first is to focus on creating an atmosphere and do a good job of three-dimensional publicity. Take studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future. Focusing closely on the new mission, new journey, and new ideas, guide party members and cadres to continuously absorb the power of forging ahead from the spirit of the 20th National Congress, and effectively reflect it on the mental state. By integrating online and offline, make full use of OA platforms, electronic displays, banners Slogans, publicity display boards and other media, so that the spirit of the 20th National Congress has momentum, strength, no blind spots, and full coverage. The second is to pay attention to learning and comprehension, and do a good job of implementing it. On the basis of the theoretical study center group of the party group, the “three meetings and one lesson” centralized study, and individual self-study, actively plan and organize the 20 spiritual propaganda activities covering all members. The original text of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China deeply grasps the rich connotation, spiritual essence and core essence, and earnestly understands, understands and implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The third is to pay attention to integration, and do a good job in the transformation of results. Combining studying the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with implementing the decisions and deployments of superiors, combining with completing the annual goals and tasks and planning for the new year, combining with strengthening comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and deepening the promotion of “building party industry integration, red The “Pioneer of Development” characteristic subject, strive to forge ahead with the “Two Frontiers”, and continuously enhance the stamina and vitality of high-quality development.