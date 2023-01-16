Jiaxing went to Hangzhou to participate in the provincial CPPCC members to actively perform their duties and show their new demeanor



Yesterday morning, the First Session of the 13th Zhejiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference successfully concluded after successfully completing various agenda items. During the two sessions of the province this year, the provincial CPPCC members from Jiaxing focused on the decision-making and deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, the actual development of Jiaxing and the hot and difficult issues of concern to the masses with full political enthusiasm, strong mission, and high-spirited mentality, and conscientiously performed their duties. , Actively offer advice and suggestions, put forward a group of insightful, weighty, and in-depth opinions and suggestions, actively gather people’s hearts and strengths for the high-quality development of Zhejiang and Jiaxing, and fully demonstrate the responsibility of the provincial CPPCC members with the overall situation in mind and people’s livelihood.

During the meeting, the provincial CPPCC members who participated in the meeting in Hangzhou led a total of 24 proposals. The proposals covered hot and difficult issues such as the balanced development of compulsory education, the cultivation of skilled personnel, the strengthening of innovation drive, and the development of a low-carbon economy. A new look of the CPPCC in the new era that promotes solidarity and mutual connection, advises on governance and builds consensus.

Zhang Chun, member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, pays special attention to the low-carbon economy. She believes that under the background of “dual carbon”, the pace of decarbonization and emission reduction in the shipping industry is getting faster and faster. Zhejiang is also a major water transport province. Development has become an inevitable trend, and the use of new energy powered ships will have more room for development. In response to this problem, she submitted the proposal of “Suggestions on Promoting the Application of New Energy Powered Ships in Our Province”. She suggested establishing a standard system, increasing the training of professional and technical personnel, and encouraging the cross-border integration of the new energy industry and the shipbuilding industry. At the same time, she also suggested that we take the lead in electrifying passenger ships operating in tourist attractions and central urban areas in our province, gradually replacing traditional power ships, enhancing audience experience, and promoting green development and environmental protection. In addition, Zhang Chun also submitted the proposal of “Suggestions on Accelerating the Development of the Computing Power Industry in Our Province”, suggesting that the “computing power” should be identified in the digital economy, and the construction of the computing power industry should be attached great importance to empower Zhejiang’s industrial upgrading. And competitiveness continues to improve.

Hu Miao, a member of the Provincial CPPCC Committee, is a member of the Women’s Federation. She pays special attention to the protection of women’s rights and family building. Proposals”. She believes that it is urgent to increase the willingness to have children, and the key is to focus on enterprises and female employees, so as to avoid all the costs of women’s childbearing being borne by enterprises and families. She suggested increasing employment support for women of childbearing age, increasing tax and fee reductions, encouraging companies to provide childcare services, and providing assistance for employment difficulties. The overall atmosphere can help.

Song Yiling, a member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, submitted the proposal of “Building a “China Hydrogen Bay” to Boost the Construction of a Beautiful China Pioneering Zone”. She believes that the development and utilization of hydrogen energy is a major strategic direction for current global industrial innovation and energy transformation. The Hangzhou Bay area has hydrogen Sufficient supply of sources, complete industrial system, obvious location advantages, broad application scenarios, and solid progress in pilot projects, and other significant advantages in the development of hydrogen energy, make it of great significance to build a “China Hydrogen Bay” in the Hangzhou Bay area. She suggested starting from clarifying the “roadmap” for the construction of “China Hydrogen Bay”, creating a “model area” for the hydrogen energy industry on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, building a “think tank” to help the development of the hydrogen energy industry, eliminating “imported products” of key technologies in the hydrogen energy industry, and promoting infrastructure. The construction has entered the “fast lane” and these five aspects will create the “China Hydrogen Bay”.