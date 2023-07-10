Jíbaros Quito stands out in Cuenca during the first stop of the National Rugby Sevens

Kenia López (D), from Carneras, tried in vain to prevent the Jíbaros Quito FC player from laying the ball behind the goal line and scoring a try on the UPS synthetic court. Photo El Mercurio/Bolivar Sinchi

The synthetic pitch of the Salesian Polytechnic University hosted the first stop of the National Women’s Rugby Sevens Circuit. The contest is organized by the Ecuadorian Rugby Federation (FER).

Jíbaros Quito RC settled undefeated in first place. He won all three of his matches, including Carneras RC, who four months ago defeated him in the Don Bosco Cup final.

Mario Lima Garcés, delegate referee of the FER, confirmed the absence of ATUK RC, from Pichincha, for logistical reasons. He expects it to rejoin the last two stops to be made in Quito and Guayaquil in August and September, respectively.

The physical preparation played against the host Carneras, in addition to having three sensitive casualties due to the participation of Sabrina Robles, Paola Chazi and Rosa Pesántez with the soccer team that could not maintain its place in the Women’s Super League.

Performance

Kenia López acknowledges that the absence of the three players affected performance. She was also self-deprecating and critical of the judges.

We haven’t trained together and we lacked a bit of concentration, sometimes we fell for the game of the referees who whistled something that wasn’t.

With one win and two losses, the Salesians placed third, among the representatives of Guayas: Guayacán RFC (two wins, one loss) and Yaguares RC (three losses).

Results First Stop

Commitment

Within Carneras they promised to be more regular in training so as not to clash with the teams that took the lead at the Cuenca Festival.

There are more and more girls, more events and foreign people also help rugby a lot. There are quite a few Venezuelan people who make up the different teams. With them the level rises. They like to be more competitive for the same reason that in their country the sport has more years of evolution.

The interest of the ladies to compete in the rugby sevens competitions is increasing every time in Ecuador. Although the level of some teams is far from others, due to the time they have been practicing, it is a fact that the sport breaks stereotypes every time. It is no longer seen as a ‘rough sport’, exclusively for men.

