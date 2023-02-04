The UN Mission in Colombia reported that in Jiguamiandó, Carmen del Darién, Chocó, the COOVIDE CUJI cooperative is advancing in the construction of a workshop for the use of wood, which will benefit local communities.

In addition to the OUN, this project has the support of the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization, ARN, the SENA and other entities.

In this cooperative, ex-members of the Farc and the community make handicraft products in wood, including pataconeras.