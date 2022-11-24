On the evening of November 23, the Jilin City Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Conference was held in the form of video to convey the spirit of implementing the Jilin Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Scheduling Conference, analyze and judge the current situation, and arrange the deployment of prevention and control work. Jilin Municipal Party Secretary He Zhiliang presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Jilin Mayor Wang Ji attended the meeting.

The meeting heard about the epidemic prevention and control work of counties (cities), districts and relevant departments and units. Relevant city-level leaders gave work reminders on the current epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting pointed out that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complicated, and the whole city must conscientiously implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the Jilin Provincial Party Committee, unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and unswervingly implement the “external defense import, internal defense rebound” general plan. strategy, unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, tighten and consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, resolutely implement 20 measures to optimize prevention and control work, scientifically, accurately, standardize and efficiently deal with it, and resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic.

The meeting emphasized that all departments at all levels must keep in mind that prevention is the last word, further enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency, overcome paralyzed thinking, war weariness, fluke mentality, and lax mentality, increase risk investigation efforts, and refine and implement various prevention and control measures . It is necessary to guard the various gates of “external defense import”, and strictly implement measures such as “three inspections, one inspection and one report” for key groups such as truck drivers, so as not to miss one person and one vehicle. It is necessary to intensify the investigation of personnel returning (coming) to Kyrgyzstan, and strictly implement the “five days, five inspections and five nos”. It is necessary to do a good job in nucleic acid testing with quality and quantity, to be accurate and meticulous, and to check everything. It is necessary to focus on the prevention and control of epidemics in key places and areas such as schools, hospitals, isolation points, elderly care institutions, prisons, farmers’ markets, cold storage cold chains, snow scene areas, etc., do a good job in garbage removal, environmental disinfection, etc., and resolutely prevent Clustered outbreaks and cross-infection occurred. It is necessary to increase the intensity of epidemic prevention publicity and improve the public’s self-protection awareness. It is necessary to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development to ensure sufficient supply of daily necessities, stable and orderly market operations, and normal production and operation of factories and enterprises. impact on economic and social development.

Relevant city-level leaders, relevant departments (units) directly under Jilin City, and principal responsible comrades of counties (cities), districts, and development zones attended the meeting.

(Source: Jiangcheng Daily reporter: Peng Chuan)