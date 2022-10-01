On September 29, Jing Junhai, secretary of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the provincial epidemic prevention and control leading group in the form of video. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on efficient coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, adhere to the people first, life first, and always maintain a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, and do not relax and do a good job of normalization Epidemic prevention and control, strictly adhere to the bottom line of preventing a large-scale rebound of the epidemic. Han Jun, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, and Jiang Zelin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

After listening to the report on the epidemic prevention and control work of the relevant departments of the province, Jing Junhai pointed out that the National Day holiday is coming, and party committees and governments at all levels must not relax and be careless. The general policy of “dynamic clearing” remains unswerving, continues to consolidate the “four parties’ responsibilities”, strictly implements the “four early” and “four should and four” requirements, and resolutely builds a barrier for epidemic prevention and control. First, the responsibility for epidemic prevention should be further consolidated, leaders should take the lead in fulfilling responsibilities, supervising and accountability should be inserted to the end, and accountability should be serious and effective to ensure that various prevention and control measures are implemented through and closed loop. The second is to further strengthen the foreign defense import, adhere to the same defense of people, objects, and the environment, implement the isolation and control measures for inbound personnel, improve the supervision of enterprises related to the import cold chain, effectively strengthen the closed-loop management of personnel in high-risk positions at ports, and focus on strengthening airports , stations, highway exits and other first landing points, and fully implement the “landing inspection” and active reporting system to minimize the risk of epidemic importation. The third is to further focus on screening and testing, increase the participation rate in regional testing, ensure that all required inspections are checked for “on-the-ground inspections”, and ensure full coverage of key population testing. public testing needs. The fourth is to further focus on key areas. Hospitals, construction sites, pension welfare institutions, prisons, etc. must strictly implement measures such as closed-loop management and regular testing. Villages, universities, scenic spots, large supermarkets, farmers markets, etc. Control measures to effectively make up for shortcomings, plug loopholes, strengths and weaknesses, and prevent risks. Fifth, the overall planning of work should be further strengthened, fully implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the “nine prohibitions” requirements, accurately control the very few, scientifically let go of the majority, and resolutely prevent simplification, one-size-fits-all, layer-by-layer overweight, and do a good job of overall planning Stabilizing industry, attracting investment, expanding investment, promoting consumption, winning a bumper harvest, developing modern service industries, etc., safeguarding market players, ensuring employment, and protecting people’s livelihood, and making every effort to do a good job in social security, safety production, etc., to effectively ensure the supply of the festival market, ensure Prices are stable, and the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe.

Comrade of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Leading Party Members’ Group of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, responsible comrades of the Provincial Government, President of the Provincial Court, Chief Procurator of the Provincial Procuratorate, relevant departments and units directly under the Central Province and all cities (prefectures), Changbai Mountain Protection and Development Zone, all counties (cities, districts) ) Responsible comrades attend the meeting at each venue. (Reporter Huang Lu)

