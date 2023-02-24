When spring comes back, it will shine brightly. As the temperature gradually warms up, spring plowing has become one of the most important tasks in Jilin. Since the beginning of this year, the whole province of Jilin has made every effort to do a good job in grain production, and the situation of preparing for spring plowing has presented “three favorable” situations.

A high level of promotion is conducive to the development of work. This year’s rural work conference of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee put forward clear requirements and made specific arrangements for maintaining the responsibility of maintaining national food security and doing a good job in food production. Saving up and down is beneficial to the environment.

Farmers’ high enthusiasm for growing grain is conducive to continuous increase in production. The price of corn has remained above 1.3 yuan per catty this year. Farmers have a strong intention to plant, and the proportion of high-yield grain crops will continue to increase, which is extremely beneficial to the increase in total grain output.

Sufficient supply of agricultural materials is conducive to household delivery. According to the dispatch, agricultural material production enterprises started production normally, the supply of materials for preparation for farming was sufficient, and the household entry of hem was progressing smoothly. As of February 22, 56.3% of the province’s seeds, 41.9% of chemical fertilizers, and 14.5% of pesticides have been registered in households, which are 4.6, 12.8, and 4.6 percentage points faster than the same period last year.

In order to achieve the overall goal of grain production of “lifting bills of production, expanding soybeans, strengthening technology, and preventing risks”, this year, Jilin Province has strengthened work coordination and policy guidance, strengthened understanding of the bottom line, communication and coordination, and implemented key measures and technical guidance.

In accordance with the deployment and arrangement of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, the Jilin Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs made every effort to promote the implementation of the task area of ​​grain, soybean and oil. Three working groups were formed to go to the main soybean producing areas, connect with the governments of key cities and counties, and conduct on-the-spot investigations into villages and households , Solve existing problems, and take the lead in issuing policy signals for expanding soybean planting in the three provinces and one region of Northeast China. In the eastern and western regions of Jilin, the subsidy for soybean producers is 220 yuan higher than that for corn producers on average, and the subsidy for soybean producers in the central region is about 320 yuan higher than that for corn producers on average. The specific subsidy standards are determined by each city and county. Local reality is reasonably determined and published. Make every effort to ensure that the soybean planting task is overfulfilled.

It is reported that since the first ten days of February, Jilin Province has implemented a “one-week double dispatch” system for preparing spring plowing production, timely grasping the preparation and entry of agricultural materials such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural films in various places, and guiding the adjustment of surplus and shortage. At the same time, use the information sharing mechanism with the development and reform, supply and marketing departments to give full play to the role of 1.4 million tons of commercial fertilizer reserves to ensure the stable supply, and make every effort to ensure sufficient supply of agricultural materials.

It is understood that Jilin Province has released 105 agricultural leading varieties and 69 main technologies, and implemented winter and spring farmers’ scientific and technological training and services. Up to now, more than 740,000 people have been trained. It also issued the “Jilin Province Agricultural Meteorological Disaster Risk Early Warning Work Plan (Trial)” with the meteorological department, densely deployed monitoring equipment for major diseases and insect pests such as Spodoptera moth, and added 99 solar-powered intelligent insect forecasting lights, special pheromone lures and control 55,700 sets of equipment.

(Editors in charge: Wang Haiyue, Xie Long)

Share for more people to see