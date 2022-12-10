original title:Jilin Province added 161 new local asymptomatic infections yesterday

According to the Jilin Provincial Health and Health Commission, from 00:00 to 24:00 on December 8, Jilin Province reported 161 new local asymptomatic infections, including 54 cases in Changchun City, 40 cases in Songyuan City, 14 cases in Siping City, and 14 cases in Baishan City. 14 cases, 10 cases in Liaoyuan City, 9 cases in Yanbian Prefecture, 7 cases in Baicheng City, 6 cases in Tonghua City, 5 cases in Jilin City, and 2 cases in Meihekou City.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 8, there were 32 newly cured and discharged confirmed cases in the province, including 29 cases in Songyuan City, 2 cases in Yanbian Prefecture, and 1 case in Changbai Mountain Protection and Development Zone;

Jilin Province added 1,510 cases of asymptomatic infections released from medical observation, including 1,055 cases in Songyuan City, 209 cases in Changchun City, 79 cases in Liaoyuan City, 46 cases in Yanbian Prefecture, 31 cases in Baishan City, 27 cases in Siping City, and 27 cases in Jilin City. 23 cases, 21 cases in Tonghua City, 18 cases in Baicheng City, and 1 case in Changbai Mountain Protection and Development Zone.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 8, Jilin province added 1 case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad. In Changchun City, this person strictly implemented centralized isolation medical observation management measures after entering the country, and there was no trace of self-initiated activities in the province.

