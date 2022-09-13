Original title: Building a firewall with the same safety net

Entering the community, entering the countryside, entering the enterprise, entering the institution, entering the campus, entering the military camp, entering the family… From September 5th to 11th, the “2022” co-hosted by the Provincial Party Committee’s Internet Information Office and relevant departments The “Jilin Provincial Network Security Publicity Week” was carried out simultaneously in the province. Cities, states and industries are scrambling to set off a wave of learning network security knowledge.

Propaganda Week activities are carried out in an online-based and offline-based manner, closely following the theme of “Network Security is for the People, Network Security Depends on the People”, in-depth publicity and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thought on strengthening the country through the Internet, and publicity and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s The spirit of the important instructions of the “Four Persistences” for cybersecurity work closely focuses on the main line of welcoming the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the major achievements in the field of cybersecurity since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Important laws, regulations and policy documents such as the Data Security Law, the Personal Information Protection Law, and the Regulations on the Security and Protection of Critical Information Infrastructures promote cybersecurity concepts, popularize cybersecurity knowledge, and promote cybersecurity skills. , splendid, and the effect is remarkable, and the atmosphere of the whole society building a network security defense line is stronger.

Looking back and staring, the foothills of Changbai Mountain and the banks of the Songhua River are still full of echoes of network security publicity activities.

Qun Xian Bi Zhi talks about safety

“In the past, many people thought that network security had nothing to do with ordinary people, but in today’s society, network security is not only a problem for the government and network engineers, but also for the whole people. Creating a safe cyberspace requires the participation of all people.” Here, academicians, experts and scholars, and representatives of entrepreneurs gave lectures on how to build a strong network security line of defense and safeguard the interests of the general public.

On the first day of the publicity week, Jiang Huilin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Yu Kequn, director of the National Information Technology Security Research Center, and He Yanzhe, deputy director of the Evaluation Laboratory of the Information Security Research Center of the China Electronics Standardization Institute, focused on space network security, data security capacity building and individuals in life. Information protection and other content have been wonderfully taught. All regions and departments are enthusiastic to participate. The number of online access points on the live broadcast platform has reached 398,600, and the cumulative number of participants is nearly 450,000.

At present, information technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence are changing with each passing day. Personal information leakage and online fraud occur frequently. The high concentration of data also increases the challenges faced by network security. The launch of this network security publicity week has made the awareness of maintaining network security take root in the hearts of the masses, and let the masses actively participate in the actions of maintaining network security, so as to jointly create a safe network environment in Jilin.

Various forms of public participation

All-round publicity and multi-form development. More than 20 well-known domestic network manufacturers and outstanding Internet companies in the province gathered at the Cyber ​​Security Cloud Expo to build a digital pavilion through the “2022 Jilin Cyber ​​Security Publicity Week Online Platform”, with text, pictures, audio, video, H5, VR It provides netizens with an intuitive and vivid online visiting experience.

Focusing on three aspects of network security, data security, and personal information protection, the cloud class of cyber security science distinguishes between different scenarios such as office, life, and epidemic prevention and control, and uses more than 200 new media works with pictures and texts to popularize cyber security knowledge to the majority of netizens. Six themed days were held successively, including Campus Day, Telecommunications Day, Rule of Law Day, Finance Day, Youth Day, and Personal Information Protection Day. Through the publicity of network security knowledge in the form that the people like to hear, it has continuously set off a wave of participation in many industries, further enhanced the national network security awareness and skills, and worked together to protect a clear and clean cyberspace.

It is reported that in this publicity week, nearly 100 online knowledge competitions were organized; more than 300 offline “seven-entry” activities were carried out; nearly 2 million copies of network security publicity materials were distributed; The online activities carried out have comprehensively covered more than 10 million person-times, and have truly achieved various forms and participation of all people.

Brilliantly building security

“Our campus day publicity and education activities mainly focus on learning the “Cyber ​​Security Law” and related supporting regulations, and organize teachers and students to learn cyber security knowledge in depth by watching cyber security courses independently and participating in online cyber security knowledge contests. .” On the campus day, many colleges and universities in the province successively organized and carried out the campus day activities of the network security publicity week. A wide variety of online activities and creative and innovative publicity methods were well received by teachers and students.

On the day of Telecom Day, telecommunications companies in the province will roll out network security slogans and micro-videos on LED screens in city and county-level business halls and outlets in the province, and distribute network security popular science materials to the public free of charge.

On the day of the rule of law, the public security organs used the LED screens of various roads in the urban area to broadcast network security propaganda slogans in a loop. In response to the concerns of the public, we used WeChat, Weibo and other new media platforms to carry out a series of publicity activities to explain common network security issues such as telecommunication fraud, hacker attacks, online gambling, and personal information security. Contribute public security forces to Jilin’s network security publicity work.

On the financial day, major financial institutions in the province, focusing on WeChat accounts, mobile phone clients, and business outlets, will focus on broadcasting network security-themed publicity videos and conducting online training seminars on network security.

On the Youth Day, the Youth League Committee made full use of Weibo, WeChat and other new media platforms to actively organize youths across the province to watch the “Clear Discrimination” theme live webcast organized by the Youth League Central Committee, and launched the “Cyber ​​Security Jiji Youth” online proposal.

On the day of personal information protection, the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, the Provincial Women’s Federation and the grass-roots trade unions and women’s federations entered enterprises and communities to distribute the “Personal Information Security Protection Propaganda Manual” to employees, and used the “Jigong e Station” App to carry out network security experts’ micro-course broadcasts. , employee cybersecurity cloud PK competition and other activities to enhance the cybersecurity awareness and protection skills of the majority of employees and women.

The successive launch of the six thematic days has ushered in a wave of publicity again and again during the Cybersecurity Publicity Week.

The journey is ten thousand miles windy, and it is time to talk about safety. Driven by the Cyber ​​Security Publicity Week, more and more people are involved in publicizing and maintaining cyber security, weaving a safety net, building a firewall, and creating a clean, safe and stable network environment.

Riding the wind and waves in a new era, determined to strive to create a new chapter, the people of Jilin are bravely advancing with more passion, a more pragmatic style, and a more vigorous attitude, striving to write a new chapter of network security, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress.

