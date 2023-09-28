Jilin Province Expects 30% Increase in Grain Output, Aims for ‘100 Billion Kilograms of Grain’ Production Capacity

Jilin Province Expects 30% Increase in Grain Output Compared to Previous Year

Jilin Province, China – In the Guojun Planting Family Farm located in Yulin Village, Shuangcheng Town, Gongzhuling City, a team of yield testers and agricultural experts conducted on-field measurements to determine the corn yield. Using the ridge measurement method, they selected high, medium, and low representative plots based on plot distribution and corn growth conditions to extract samples for testing. The team performed on-site measurements, harvesting, threshing, and weighing to calculate the corn yield per mu.

Hu Bo, chief of the Grain Crop Technology Section of the Provincial Agricultural Technology Extension Station, proudly announced that the province’s total grain output is expected to increase by 30% compared to the previous year. Hu attributed the increase to favorable weather conditions, with abundant rainfall and sufficient light and heat contributing to improved crop growth and development. He also emphasized the effectiveness of the “water and fertilizer integration + dense planting” technology, which alone can increase production by about 1 billion kilograms.

To ensure a steady grain production throughout the year, Jilin Province has launched a series of measures to achieve its goal of reaching a production capacity of “100 billion kilograms of grain.” The provincial leaders at the highest levels have personally promoted and arranged for grain production. The sown areas for grain, soybeans, and oilseeds have exceeded the national tasks by significant margins.

The province is also prioritizing the development of high-standard farmland, with a focus on improving farmland infrastructure, including land leveling, soil improvement, and irrigation and drainage systems. They aim to convert all permanent basic farmland into high-standard farmland. So far, 3.7372 million acres of high-standard farmland have been built, with a total of 47.0372 million acres projected.

The promotion of advanced technologies and improved varieties plays a crucial role in achieving higher grain yields. To this end, Jilin Province has selected and promoted 105 leading varieties and 69 main technologies, tailored to local conditions and zones. The province has also invested in high-yield and high-efficiency research on grain and oil crops, building 25 demonstration areas. Furthermore, they have implemented a corn yield improvement project covering 400,000 acres and introduced water and fertilizer integration technology to 2.34 million acres. The use of improved varieties has been prioritized, with efforts made to revitalize the seed industry.

Recognizing the significance of preventing agricultural disasters, Jilin Province has strengthened its disaster prevention and reduction measures. They have closely cooperated with meteorological, water resources, and water conservancy departments to issue timely forecasts, warnings, and guidance for disaster prevention. The province has built and renovated drought-resistant farmland irrigation wells, ditches, and increased the irrigated and waterlogged area.

Additionally, the promotion and application of high-quality and efficient agricultural machinery have been instrumental in increasing grain production. The province has expanded the area of rice seedling throwing pilot and protective farming, as well as implemented deep plowing of straw into the field and the application of additional organic fertilizers, contributing to a solid foundation for increased grain production.

With 1.653 million acres of autumn grain already harvested in the province, Jilin Province is set for large-scale harvesting during the upcoming National Day. To ensure a full warehouse, 91,000 corn and rice harvesters are prepared for action.

Li Deming, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, and Director of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, confidently stated that a bumper grain harvest is inevitable this year. Based on the multi-point production measurement conducted by agriculture dispatching and experts, the province’s total grain output is estimated to reach around 85 billion kilograms. To achieve this, the province will implement a daily dispatching mechanism and provide guidance services during the autumn harvest to ensure that the harvested grain meets the high-quality standards of “Jilin quality” and contributes to China‘s harvest season.