Jimmy Toledo, with a view to leading the Conagopare Loja – breaking latest news

Jimmy Toledo, candidate for Conagopare Loja.

The National Council of Rural Parochial Governments of Ecuador (Conagopare), in the province of Loja, will renew its board of directors. The new authority that is elected will replace Duval Cueva Villalta, who took office in 2019.

Elections are scheduled for May 29. Jimmy Toledo Castillo, re-elected president of the San Pedro de Vilcacamba parish GAD (Loja canton), in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that running for this dignity was at the request of some of his colleagues. “The proposal has been worked on since last year.”

He even said that on March 24, with the participation of more than 60 parish leaders, they made primary selections, where his name was considered and he obtained majority support.

Toledo Castillo is the second time that he is in charge of the GAD of San Pedro de Vilcabamba, in the recent elections he was re-elected as leader of that town.

He asserted that he has a defined work plan and one of his main interventions will be in the support and direction of the different parishes in the technical and financial areas.

Manage resources to improve the operation of the organization.

Continuity

In addition to giving continuity to the construction project of the House of Parish Governments. The land is located in the La Paz citadel (Loja), and was donated in the administration of former mayor Jorge Bailón Abad.

Applications

Another of the candidacies that postulates for this dignity is Rocío Castillo González, president of the Parochial Government of Utuana (Calvas canton); We tried to keep in touch to find out her expectations, but there was no response to the interview request. (YO)

Given

Jimmy Toledo is a native of San Pedro de Vilcabamba and comes from a family linked to rurality.

He is a professional in Public Administration and is currently studying for a Master’s Degree in Public Policy.