Jin Seon-gyu, after twists and turns, goes to Seoul… “It’s a pity I had to go first” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스]Intern Reporter Han Yu-jin = The members of ‘Europe Outside the Tent’ showed their will for Aurora.

In tvN’s ‘Europe Outside the Tent – Norway’, which aired at 8:40 pm on the 6th, the passion of the three for Aurora was revealed in the farewell to Jin Seon-gyu.

Jin Seon-gyu, who had to leave for Seoul first due to his work schedule, said his last goodbyes to the members before getting into the car. Jin Seon-gyu, who arrived at the airport after regretting it, called Yoo Hae-jin before boarding the plane, but Yoo Hae-jin was sleeping at the time and couldn’t answer the phone, causing laughter.

Jin Seon-gyu left a video letter to the members, saying, “It’s a pity that I went first, and I can’t move. I hope you come and see the aurora.”

Before leaving for a new campsite, the members rode a snow sleigh at Yoo Hae-jin’s immediate suggestion. Afterwards, we headed to the Reine Beach campsite. It is a place where surfers enjoying the waves on the sea in winter create a unique landscape, and the campground is also famous as an aurora spot.

However, Yoo Hae-jin’s condition was not good. While Yu Hae-jin took a break in the shared tent, Park Ji-hwan and Yoon Gyun-sang ate ramen and went for a drive to ‘Raine’. Reine is a beautiful fishing village among the Lofoten Islands, and the two admired the superb view of Reine as “a place where the gods would live.”

In the meantime, Yoo Hae-jin recovered his condition. Her members set the dinner menu for pork cutlet and fish cutlet they bought in advance, and Yoo Hae-jin headed to the reception at the campsite to prepare soup.

It was difficult to see the aurora because it was full of clouds outside the tent. A blizzard came instead of the aurora, and Park Ji-hwan laughed, “I’ve been camping a lot, but this is the first windy day like this.”

The next day, the members decided to head to Tromsø, located just below the North Pole. At the campground of ‘Aurora Base Camp’, which the members found, there was an Indian tent with a hole in the ceiling and an accommodation where you could lie down and watch the aurora. It raises questions about whether the members will be able to see the aurora.

