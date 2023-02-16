Jin Weiqiang went to Jiaxing to carry out the activity of “big visit, big research, big service, big problem solving”



A few days ago, Jin Weiqiang, the second-level inspector of the Provincial Port and Shipping Center, led a team to Jiaxing to carry out the “big visit, big research, big service, big problem-solving” activity. Bu Haibin and Ruan Jianping, deputy directors of the Municipal Port and Relevant persons in charge of the Transportation Bureau accompanied the investigation.

The research team conducted on-the-spot investigations on the progress of key projects such as the main container channel in northern Zhejiang, the implementation of Haihe combined transport (64 and 96 TEUs), the management of potential safety hazards at the Chahe Estuary of the Hangping-Shenzhou Line, and the development of local maritime (safety) work in Jiaxing. Jin Weiqiang believes that Jiaxing has a good foundation and broad prospects for the development of sea-river intermodal transport. However, at present, there are many waterway construction projects, large investment, tight time, and heavy tasks. Therefore, he put forward three opinions on the next step: first, we must raise awareness and speed up progress, By strengthening the allocation of forces, improving the working mechanism, and innovating methods and means, we will ensure the realization of the established construction goals. Second, we must make bold attempts and conduct scientific demonstrations. Focusing on the goal of passing 64 container ships within the year, based on market and enterprise needs, a third party should fully demonstrate, and the management department should strengthen guidance. Under the premise of safety, create a good logistics business environment for enterprises. The third is to strengthen supervision, improve capabilities, and improve on-site navigation supervision capabilities, enterprise safety management capabilities, crew driving and operating capabilities, and emergency rescue and handling capabilities.

At the symposium, the research team carefully listened to the report on the development of local maritime (safety) work in Jiaxing. Director Kong Xiangping of the Maritime Affairs Department of the Provincial Port and Shipping Center requested: First, we must build a good brand. Jiaxing is the birthplace of the Red Boat Spirit, and we must work hard The awareness of being the first, focusing on the main responsibility and the main business, taking the lead and continuing to walk in the forefront of the province, creating a leading product in the maritime field. Second, we must establish a good mechanism. Between the port and shipping center and the traffic law enforcement team, and between the city and county, we must continue to straighten out work responsibilities, link up and down, connect internally and externally, and ensure closed-loop management of maritime work before, during, and after the event. The third is to establish a good system, do a good job in the adjustment and release of navigation rules, clarify the business specifications of maritime work, and implement the system in accordance with the guidelines and checklists for port and shipping inspections. Fourth, we need to set up a good platform, and interconnect the collaboration platform, command platform, customized cruise, etc. with the inland river intelligent control platform to realize data sharing, integrated command, and comprehensive application. Fifth, we must do a good job in the team, overcome the panic of ability, enhance the awareness of safety, rule of law, and service, and continuously improve the ability to perform duties.

At the end of the meeting, Jin Weiqiang put forward three suggestions for Jiaxing’s maritime (safety) work: First, we must keep in mind the importance, realize that safety is a job that the leaders attach importance to, the society pays attention to, and the masses care about, and we must coordinate safety and development. Second, we must improve our acumen, pay attention to emerging, tendentious, and universal problems, and not allow them to develop, so as to prevent small problems from becoming big problems. Third, we must grasp the regularity, grasp the Murphy’s law and Hayne’s law of accidents, and “recite frequently, recite sutras, and recite sutras often” in safety work.