Jinan City Government Portal Meteorological Disaster Early Warning Gale Yellow Warning Signal

Gale yellow warning signal

It is expected that on the night of the 19th, there will be southerly winds with an average wind force of 3 to 4 and gusts of 6 to 7 in the urban areas, Changqing, Zhangqiu, and southern mountainous areas; affected by the strong cold air, the city will experience an average wind force from day to night on the 20th 5 to 6 gusts, 7 to 8 north winds, gusts up to 9 in some areas. For this reason, the Jinan Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning signal for strong winds at 16:20 on April 19, 2023, please take precautions.

Defense Guidelines:

1.The government and relevant departments shall do a good job in preventing strong winds according to their duties;

2.Stop open-air activities and high-altitude and other outdoor dangerous operations, and people in dangerous areas and residents of dilapidated houses try to go to sheltered places to avoid the wind;

3.Water operations in relevant waters and passing ships take active measures to strengthen port facilities and prevent ships from anchoring, grounding and collision;

4.Cut off the outdoor dangerous power supply, properly place outdoor items that are easily affected by strong winds, and cover building materials;

5.Units such as airports and expressways should take measures to ensure traffic safety, and relevant departments and units should pay attention to fire prevention in forests and other areas.

