Jinan Government Network_Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal Website Focuses on Municipal Government Party Group Holds Enlarged Meeting

On the morning of June 16, the party group of the municipal government held an enlarged meeting to study and implement the recent series of important speeches and important Instructions and important speeches, congratulatory letters, and the spirit of replies; convey the spirit of learning from Premier Li Qiang’s speeches during his research in Shandong, and study and implement the opinions. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions are highly political, ideological, instructive, and pertinent, pointing out the direction of progress for us to do well in various tasks of economic and social development at present and in the future. basically followed. It is necessary to firmly implement the concept of green development, accelerate the green transformation of the development model, fight the battle against pollution in depth, strengthen the protection and restoration of the ecosystem, and jointly promote ecological protection and high-quality development. It is necessary to firmly promote common prosperity, promote high-quality and full employment, weave a dense social security network, and accelerate the integration of urban and rural development. It is necessary to strengthen cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, gather strength to promote the construction of a culturally strong city, and actively serve the overall situation of building a culturally strong country. It is necessary to fully implement the party’s education policy, adhere to the strategy of giving priority to education, implement the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people, and accelerate the construction of a modern education city. It is necessary to give full play to the role of audit supervision, improve the effectiveness of supervision, do a good job in problem rectification, gather supervision and joint efforts, and promote the high-quality development of audit work in the new era. It is necessary to promote the deep integration of development and security, resolutely hold on to the “bottom line”, fully focus on safe production, effectively prevent and resolve various risks and hidden dangers, and continue to consolidate the good situation of developing political security, social stability, and people’s peace.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s economic thought, earnestly study the spirit of Premier Li Qiang’s speech, accurately understand the economic situation, further strengthen confidence in development, seize development opportunities, and fully promote the continuous recovery of economic operation. To strengthen and optimize the real economy, vigorously develop advanced manufacturing, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, focus on expanding domestic demand and stabilizing external demand, and promote the high-quality economic and social development of the provincial capital to continuously achieve new results.

The meeting emphasized that June is the key decisive month for the sprint for the “double half” and that we must work hard and fast at full speed, keep an eye on our shortcomings, and do a solid job in key tasks such as expanding investment, promoting consumption, and stabilizing foreign trade, so as to ensure the realization of the first half of the year. “Double over half” has laid a solid foundation for the realization of the annual target.

The meeting also communicated and studied the “Regulations on the Approval Authority and Procedures of the Communist Party of China for Disciplining Party Members Who Violate Discipline”.

Members of the party group of the municipal government attended the meeting.