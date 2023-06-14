Jinan Government Network_Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal Website Focuses on the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee Convening a Meeting

On June 13, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection in Bayannur, Inner Mongolia, and presided over a symposium on strengthening the comprehensive prevention and control of desertification and promoting the construction of key ecological projects such as the “Three Norths”, inspecting Inner Mongolia, and investigating in Inner Mongolia The spirit of the important speech on border control and the construction of border defense forces, the spirit of the important congratulatory letter to the opening of the first summit forum on the construction of a cultural power, study and implement the opinions.

Municipal Party Secretary Liu Qiang presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions are lofty, incisive and profound, and provide fundamental guidelines for us to do a good job. All levels of the city must closely integrate with reality and do a good job in implementing them. It is necessary to carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, coordinate and promote the implementation of various tasks, pay close attention to learning from the practical, promote the pragmatic style, promote the clean and honest style, cultivate the frugal style, and ensure the achievement of practical achievements. It really works. We must adhere to the integrated protection and systematic governance of mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, grass and sand, continue to fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control, and continuously enhance the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the ecosystem. It is necessary to coordinate and do a good job in national defense education, national defense mobilization, and mutual support and joint construction, and strive to create the “ten consecutive champions” of the national dual support model city.

The meeting studied the “Regulations on the Work of the Communist Party of China‘s Party and State Organs at Grassroots Organizations”, emphasizing that we must insist on putting the party’s political construction first, establish a clear direction of grasping the grassroots, solidly promote the deep integration of party building and business, and persevere in promoting positive wind and eliminating discipline , to comprehensively improve the quality of party building work in our city’s organs.