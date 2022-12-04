On December 2, the Jinan Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government held a press conference to introduce the city’s epidemic prevention and control work.

From 12:00 on December 1 to 12:00 on December 2, 2022, the city reported 20 new local confirmed cases and 162 asymptomatic infections. Of the 182 new local positive infections, 95 were detected in centralized isolation points; 61 were detected in high-risk areas; 9 were detected in home isolation medical observation; 9 were detected in key personnel screening; 5 cases were detected by fever clinic screening; 3 cases were detected by community screening. At present, they are all receiving treatment in the provincial public health clinical center or the city’s sub-designated hospitals and shelter hospitals, and are in stable condition.

Information on the newly added high-risk areas has been announced on the website of the Jinan Municipal Health Commission and the official WeChat account of the Jinan Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Citizens with overlapping activity trajectories are requested to report as soon as possible and actively cooperate with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures.

Our city’s epidemic prevention and control is in a critical and stalemate period

At the press conference, Zhang Rong, executive deputy head of the comprehensive coordination group of Jinan City’s normalized epidemic prevention and control and disposal work headquarters, introduced that the current epidemic prevention and control in our city is in a critical period, and the number of infected people is still large. The surface transmission chain has not been completely blocked.

In accordance with the ninth edition of the epidemic prevention and control plan of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council and the 20 requirements for optimizing epidemic prevention and control, our city is problem-oriented, further optimizes and improves measures such as detection, recovery, admission, and isolation, and strengthens risk point identification and key points Regional service guarantee, medical resources and material reserves, etc., arrange for the immunization of the whole population, especially the elderly, and strive to achieve “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development.”

Jinan implements the management and service guarantee of key areas in a down-to-earth manner. In order to manage and control risks in a timely manner, in line with the principle of “quick closure and quick release”, the high-risk areas are dynamically adjusted every day, and attention is paid to doing a good job in service guarantee at the same time. Organize and deploy relevant departments, streets, communities and grid forces to follow up in a timely manner, identify all kinds of people in need of assistance, focus on special groups such as people with disabilities and the elderly living alone; guide residents to shop online, and organize community workers to participate in daily necessities Contactless delivery. Establish a fixed-point medical treatment system with relevant hospitals in the city, and ensure the medical needs of the elderly, children, pregnant women, and critically ill patients through telephone, visits, WeChat groups, etc. Do a good job in the disinfection of public environments, and regularly transfer garbage at fixed points to ensure that service management warms people’s hearts, gathers people’s hearts, strengthens confidence, and builds unity.

Do everything possible to ensure the smooth operation and safe development of key projects and key enterprises

Zhang Rong said that Jinan will focus on weaving the prevention and control lines of collective units, continue to strengthen the four parties’ responsibilities of “territories, departments, units, and individuals”, do a good job in publicizing, supervising and inspecting the latest epidemic prevention and control measures, and guide all collective units to follow the epidemic prevention and control measures. Control and understand the requirements of the paper, and effectively implement the prevention and control mechanism, employee screening, facilities and materials, environmental disinfection and safety production, and do everything possible to ensure the smooth operation and safe development of key projects and key enterprises, so as to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy and society development impact.

Zhang Rong said that our city is currently facing the dual pressure of external defense import and internal defense rebound. Professional groups such as volunteers, community workers, police officers, security guards, couriers, and takeaways with high exposure risks should take personal protection in consideration of the nature of their jobs, risk levels, or the type of place they are in. During the weekend, the general public is requested to go out less, not gather, and try not to hold family gatherings, and cooperate with the implementation of various epidemic prevention and control measures as always. Those who entered the economy and returned to the economy took the initiative to report in advance through the “Quancheng Report” applet.

The risk of severe illness and death after infection can be reduced by 90% when the elderly are vaccinated

Vaccination against COVID-19 can effectively reduce the risk of severe illness and death. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly are prone to develop severe illness, critical illness and even death after being infected with the new coronavirus. Studies have shown that through immunization, the elderly can reduce the risk of severe illness and death caused by the new coronavirus by more than 90%.

Xin Zheng, chief expert of the Jinan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that the city attaches great importance to the vaccination of the elderly and strengthens immunization work, and fully promotes the vaccination of the elderly in the city.

Strengthen science popularization and organizational mobilization. According to the characteristics of the elderly, carry out multi-channel, multi-form, and all-round vaccination promotion through news media, websites, and public accounts, and encourage the elderly to continue to actively and proactively vaccinate, and carry out booster immunizations at prescribed time intervals.

Accurately establish and improve vaccination accounts for the elderly population. Carry out big data comparisons through databases such as population, social security, medical insurance, and resident health records, combined with door-to-door verification by “knocking on the door”, accurately find out the base number of people over 60 years old, and make an overall guarantee for building a solid vaccination barrier for the elderly.

Provide high-quality vaccination services for the elderly. Take a series of convenient measures such as mobile vaccination, temporary vaccination sites, extension of vaccination time, and opening of green channels for the elderly, and provide on-site temperature measurement, health inquiry, physical examination, information registration, vaccination, vaccination observation and other full-process companionship for the elderly Services, improve the vaccination experience of the elderly, and ensure that the elderly can be vaccinated with peace of mind, warmth and comfort. At the same time, a strong on-site pre-screening doctor is assigned to carefully explain to the elderly, patiently answer the inquiries of the elderly, and pay attention to the physical condition of the elderly.

Xin Zheng said that to play a good role in the protection of vaccines requires not only the unremitting efforts of the government, but also the understanding and cooperation of the public. Elderly friends “receive as much as possible” is to give themselves an extra layer of protection, and is also responsible for the health of the whole family. We hereby appeal to the elderly who have no contraindications and meet the vaccination requirements, especially the elderly, to be vaccinated against the new crown vaccine in time, and those who meet the conditions for enhanced immunity should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Guide the enterprise to establish a full-staff responsibility system from the management to the workshop team and front-line employees

Doing a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic in collective units is crucial to winning the battle of epidemic prevention and control. At the press conference, Wei Bin, deputy secretary of the party group and deputy director of the Jinan Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, introduced that according to the deployment requirements of the Municipal Party Committee’s overall epidemic prevention and control and economic operation headquarters on the deployment of collective units’ epidemic prevention and control work, the city’s industry and information The Party Group of the Bureau of Chemical Industry attaches great importance to it, held a Party Group meeting to study and implement the opinions as soon as possible, established a leading group, set up a special working class, and carried out comprehensive deployment arrangements according to the three units of government agencies, directly affiliated units, and industrial enterprises above designated size. In accordance with the requirements of “management of the industry must be in charge of prevention and control, management of the system must be in charge of prevention and control, and management of enterprises must be in charge of prevention and control”, the “Notice on Doing a Good Job in the Prevention and Control of Epidemics in Industrial Enterprises in Collective Units” was formulated and issued, and the epidemic situation in collective units The prevention and control clear paper and the “seven tables” were quickly implemented to all districts and counties and industrial enterprises above designated size, and the following four aspects of work were done effectively, and the defense line of epidemic prevention and control was resolutely guarded.

Consolidate the four party responsibilities of “territory, department, unit, and individual”. The party committees and governments (management committees) of all districts and counties (functional areas) are responsible for supervising and inspecting the epidemic prevention and control work of enterprises within their jurisdictions to ensure that no dead ends are left in the prevention and control work. The competent departments of industry and information technology at all levels have strengthened the analysis and judgment of the industry, strengthened the publicity of the latest epidemic prevention and control policies, strengthened work scheduling, and implemented prevention and control measures in detail, so as to do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic in the industry and information industry. All industrial enterprises should strengthen their main responsibility, establish and improve the responsibility and management system for prevention and control work, equip with necessary protective items and facilities, and implement various prevention and control measures. Enterprise employees should assist, cooperate, and obey the prevention and control work, do a good job in self-protection, and provide relevant information truthfully.

Improve the epidemic prevention and control work process. Guide enterprises to combine their own production and operation characteristics, refine and improve epidemic prevention and control work measures according to the clear paper and “seven tables”, establish a responsibility system for epidemic prevention and control from management to workshop teams, and front-line employees, and follow the “whose person According to the principle of “who is responsible”, strictly implement the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, strengthen training and drills, and improve the ability and level of prevention and control.

Implement detailed prevention and control measures. Guide enterprises to carry out employee health education, strengthen employee responsibility and awareness of epidemic prevention and control; strengthen daily management, improve the health monitoring system, and strengthen “site code” scanning inspection; establish a work account for out-of-home personnel, and do a good job of checking the epidemic-related risks of returning personnel For various conferences and activities, the epidemic prevention and control work should be done in accordance with the principles of “whoever holds it, who is responsible”, “whoever invites, who is responsible”, “do not hold it if it is not necessary, and can be online but not offline”.

Strengthen emergency response. Enterprises are required to strictly implement the requesting and reporting system. In case of emergency, especially the outbreak of the epidemic, please report to the local leading group (command) office as soon as possible, quickly start the emergency plan, and cooperate with relevant departments to take countermeasures according to the local arrangements to prevent The epidemic spread.

The subway station is disinfected once every 4 hours, no less than 6 times a day

According to Sun Cuncun, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Jinan Rail Transit Group Operation Co., Ltd., the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is extremely severe and complicated. As a “window” unit that directly serves passengers, Jinan Metro attaches great importance to it, acts quickly, adopts the working method of “dividing the whole into parts”, and organizes more than 1,400 employees to be on duty while implementing various epidemic prevention and control policies. Guarantee, minimize the risk of epidemic transmission, and fully guarantee the operation of the subway.

Strictly control the entry gate. Resolutely implement the latest epidemic prevention and control policies of Jinan City, and do a good job in temperature measurement and inspection. At the same time, pay special attention to special groups such as “the elderly and the young”, and arrange special personnel to provide them with health code inspection services; timely remind passengers who buy tickets in cash and enter and exit through the side gate to complete the information registration to ensure that passenger information can be inquired in time when abnormal situations occur. In case of passengers with red or yellow codes or special emergency situations, the station will lead the passengers to the temporary isolation point of the station as soon as possible, and at the same time contact the community they belong to for disposal, so as to minimize the risk of epidemic spread and firmly hold the bottom line of epidemic prevention and control .

Provide precise service. According to the relevant requirements of the “Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Passenger Stations and Transportation Vehicles (Ninth Edition)” recently issued by the Ministry of Transport, timely adjust the frequency of disinfection at each station and train on the line network. Currently, every 4 hours in the public area of ​​the station Sanitize once, not less than 6 times a day; trains are sanitized at least once a day. At the same time, wash-free disinfection gel, paper towels, disposable gloves are equipped in the customer service center, in front of the automatic ticket vending machines, etc., and the bathroom is equipped with hand sanitizer for passengers to use. Continue to remind and urge all passengers to wear masks in a scientific and standardized way after entering the station through station staff, station and train broadcasts. We will also continue to publicize epidemic prevention through the “Jinan Metro” WeChat public account, official APP, LED display screens at subway entrances and exits, and subway TVs. control policy knowledge.

At present, the overall operation of the Jinan subway network is safe and orderly. The time of the first and last trains and the interval between trains of the three lines have not been adjusted. Citizens and passengers are requested to rest assured. Here, I also remind the general public that during the epidemic period, please pay attention to the latest epidemic prevention and control policies in a timely manner, cooperate with the staff to do relevant inspections, and wear masks in a scientific and standardized manner throughout the process. If you need help, please contact the station staff in time or call Jinan Metro 59995999 for consultation service.