On the evening of December 27, the city’s rural areas epidemic prevention and control and health service work conference was held to arrange the deployment of epidemic prevention and control and health services in rural areas.

Liu Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Commander-in-Chief of the Jinan Epidemic Prevention and Control Provincial and Municipal Integrated Headquarters, Yu Haitian, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Commander-in-Chief of the Headquarters attended and delivered speeches, and Yang Feng, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Headquarters attended .

The meeting pointed out that all levels of the city must fully implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control and the spirit of the important instructions on the patriotic health campaign, follow the deployment and arrangements of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council and the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, and insist on putting the people first. , life first, solidly do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and health services in rural areas, and protect the lives and health of the masses.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on various key tasks: do a good job in ensuring the supply of medicines, deliver the necessary medicines for epidemic prevention in place, do a good job in dynamic monitoring and reserve scheduling; strengthen the management and services of key personnel, find out the health status of key groups, and do a good job in all aspects. Service guarantee, strengthen the protection of nursing homes and child welfare institutions; prepare sufficient medical resources, strengthen the construction of the network base of village clinics, improve the diagnosis and treatment capabilities of town health centers at the grassroots level, allocate critical resources in county hospitals, and strengthen the training and protection of medical staff; improve the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system and treatment services, do a good job in roving diagnosis and treatment, promote the sinking of resources, and improve remote service capabilities; do a good job in emergency first aid, straighten out the referral process, allocate emergency resources, and clarify priorities; vigorously carry out patriotic health campaigns, and guide the masses to develop good health. To improve hygiene and health habits, do a good job in the disposal of rural garbage and sewage, and continue to carry out village cleaning operations; increase publicity, do a good job in authoritative releases, respond to the concerns of the masses, and guide the masses, especially key groups, to strengthen self-protection; Help the needy groups, coordinate and do a good job in safety production, and firmly hold the bottom line of no major accidents; strengthen organizational leadership, strengthen the main responsibility of districts and counties, the responsibility of townships, and the specific responsibilities of villages. Its responsibility is to form a strong joint force to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in rural areas, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions.

Municipal leaders Lv Tao, Zhai Jun, Li Guoqiang, Liu Ke, Wang Guiying, Wang Maozhen, Ren Qinghu, Ma Baoling, Han Wei, and municipal government secretary-general Wang Pinmu attended the meeting.