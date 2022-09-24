On the evening of September 23, Jinan City celebrated the 2022 Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival and the Exhibition of Modern Agricultural Achievements. Liu Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Yu Haitian, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, sent congratulatory letters to the event, extending sincere congratulations on the harvest and good holiday wishes to the vast number of farmers in the city. Yang Feng, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the event and delivered a speech.

Yang Feng pointed out that in recent years, the city has thoroughly implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, anchored the goal of building a model provincial capital for rural revitalization in Qilu, and vigorously promoted industries to enrich farmers, talents to help farmers, culture to promote agriculture, and ecology. Benefiting farmers, organizing and strengthening farmers, the rural landscape has undergone significant changes, the pace of increasing farmers’ income has been accelerated, and positive progress has been made in promoting rural revitalization in an all-round way. in the forefront. The purpose of holding this event is to build bridges and bonds closely linked to the interests of farmers through the exhibition platform, so that farmers can celebrate the harvest, display the results, enjoy the harvest, and promote the harvest through e-commerce. Add new vitality. It is hoped that agricultural and rural departments at all levels will work hard to improve the standard system, improve product quality, and polish the cultural background, carefully develop more green, healthy and personalized high-quality products, and strive to build and improve the “regional public brand + industrial brand” The brand development matrix of “+Enterprise Brand” will continue to improve the market competitiveness of agricultural products in our city, make agriculture stronger, rural areas more beautiful, and farmers richer, inject lasting impetus into building a model provincial capital of Qilu rural revitalization, and welcome the party’s second Ten major victories held!

Deputy Mayor Ma Baoling attended the event.