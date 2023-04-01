Home News Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on Video Conference on Epidemic Prevention and Control in the Province
On March 31, the province’s epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held to study and implement the important instructions and requirements made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the new stage of epidemic prevention and control during the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the National Two Sessions, and implement the national epidemic prevention and control work. Control work video conference spirit, analyze the current situation, arrange and deploy key tasks for the next stage. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, and Yang Feng, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, listened to and watched the meeting at the Jinan branch venue.

The meeting pointed out that the current situation of the new crown epidemic in the province is generally stable, but it is also facing the complex situation of intertwined and superimposed epidemics of various infectious diseases. Various measures will be implemented after Class B and B management.

The meeting emphasized the need to strengthen epidemic monitoring and risk early warning, and strengthen monitoring of mutant strains. It is necessary to strengthen the management of health services for key populations, strengthen the protection of key places, and steadily promote vaccination. It is necessary to adhere to source prevention and control, comprehensive prevention and control, and effectively control the occurrence of influenza and other diseases. It is necessary to improve the health service system and continue to strengthen the production and supply of medical materials. It is necessary to carry out in-depth patriotic health campaigns, vigorously improve the urban and rural health environment, do a good job of family and personal protection, and resolutely consolidate the hard-won major achievements in epidemic prevention and control.

Vice Mayor Ma Baoling and Municipal Secretary-General Wang Pinmu listened to the meeting at the Jinan sub-venue.

