On March 24, the 2023 city-wide medical security work conference was held to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, earnestly implement the deployment of the national and provincial medical security work conferences and the city’s 2023 “Project Breakthrough Year” work mobilization meeting arrangements, planning Current and future work ideas.

In the four years since the establishment of the medical insurance departments at all levels in the city, they have solved a series of medical insurance reform problems that the masses urgently need, blazed an innovative path for medical insurance to promote the development of the big health industry, and carried out a package of digital medical insurance governance practices. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to carefully summarize the regular understanding formed in the reform and development of medical insurance in recent years, and in the specific practice of promoting the high-quality development of medical insurance in our city, we must always adhere to the leadership of party building to gather development forces, and always adhere to planning work under the overall situation of the center , always insist on ensuring and improving people’s livelihood in development, always insist on creating a good environment for the reform and development of medical insurance, always insist on consolidating reform achievements with embroidery skills, always insist on promoting the “three medical linkages” with the concept of multi-win situation, and always insist on using machines to control and drive system implementation.

In 2023, the city’s medical insurance system will unite and work hard to promote universal participation in insurance, employee outpatient mutual aid security, DRG payment reform, long-term care service improvement, traditional Chinese medicine decoction piece alliance procurement, medical insurance digital reform, medical insurance supervision construction, “medical insurance understands The implementation of the “Ten Projects” such as improving the quality and efficiency of people, consolidating and improving the grassroots foundation, and improving the comprehensive quality of cadres has achieved results.