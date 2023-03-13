Home News Jinan Municipal Government Portal Meteorological Disaster Warning and Strong Wind Blue Warning Signal
News

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Meteorological Disaster Warning and Strong Wind Blue Warning Signal

by admin

Strong wind blue warning signal

Affected by the alternation of cold and warm air, it is expected that the north-south wind in our city will be relatively strong on the 13th and 14th. It is expected that during the daytime from the 13th to the 14th, there will be southerly winds with an average wind force of 4 to 5 and gusts of 7 to 8 in our city. Turn to the north wind with an average wind force of 4 to 5 and a gust of 7. For this reason, the Jinan Meteorological Observatory issued a blue warning signal for strong winds at 07:00 on March 13, 2023, please take precautions.

Defense Guidelines:

1.The government and relevant departments shall do a good job of preventing strong winds according to their duties;

2.Close doors and windows, reinforce hoardings, scaffolding, billboards and other structures that are easily blown by the wind, properly place outdoor items that are easily affected by strong winds, and cover building materials;

3.Water operations in relevant waters and passing ships take active countermeasures, such as returning to port to avoid wind or sailing around;

4.Pedestrians should ride bicycles as little as possible, and do not stay under billboards or temporary structures when the wind blows;

5.Relevant departments and units pay attention to forest fire prevention.

See also  Anchoring the "Double-Carbon" Target Carbon Market Carbon Emission Allowance Cumulative Trading Volume of 194 Million Tons- China Daily

You may also like

Barcelona controversially beat Athletic Bilbao and remains the...

The Government and the Bank of the Republic...

Azerbaijan and Armenians of Karabakh, negotiations at risk...

Celebrate National Day of Lake Ilopango and anniversary...

‘Supermán’ López blew up and was crowned champion...

More violent demonstrations and deaths in Peru

The crystalline heart of the Guabizhún lagoon

In Guacochito, hooded individuals murdered a man

Members of the National Committee of the Chinese...

Paper mill warehouse on fire in Lucca plain,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy