Strong wind blue warning signal

Affected by the alternation of cold and warm air, it is expected that the north-south wind in our city will be relatively strong on the 13th and 14th. It is expected that during the daytime from the 13th to the 14th, there will be southerly winds with an average wind force of 4 to 5 and gusts of 7 to 8 in our city. Turn to the north wind with an average wind force of 4 to 5 and a gust of 7. For this reason, the Jinan Meteorological Observatory issued a blue warning signal for strong winds at 07:00 on March 13, 2023, please take precautions.

Defense Guidelines:

1.The government and relevant departments shall do a good job of preventing strong winds according to their duties;

2.Close doors and windows, reinforce hoardings, scaffolding, billboards and other structures that are easily blown by the wind, properly place outdoor items that are easily affected by strong winds, and cover building materials;

3.Water operations in relevant waters and passing ships take active countermeasures, such as returning to port to avoid wind or sailing around;

4.Pedestrians should ride bicycles as little as possible, and do not stay under billboards or temporary structures when the wind blows;

5.Relevant departments and units pay attention to forest fire prevention.