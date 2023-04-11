Recently, the 2023 “Strong Foundation Program” enrollment of colleges and universities kicked off. This year, a total of 39 colleges and universities recruited students. Two pilot universities in Shandong, Shandong University and Ocean University of China, successively issued admission brochures. The “Strengthening Foundation Program”, also known as the pilot reform of basic discipline enrollment, is mainly to select and train students who are willing to serve the country’s major strategic needs and have excellent comprehensive qualities or top-notch basic disciplines.

This year, Shandong University recruits students in 8 majors and directions, namely Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Chinese Language (Paleography), History, and Philosophy. Ocean University of China only recruits students majoring in biological sciences.

The registration period of Shandong University is from April 12th to 30th. Candidates can log in to the registration platform of the Strong Foundation Program of Shandong University to complete the registration. Candidates can apply for up to 3 professional volunteers (candidates of the second category can only apply for 1 professional volunteer), and cannot apply to other colleges and universities. Candidates must take the national unified college entrance examination. Candidates who have registered must confirm whether to participate in the school assessment through the registration platform of the Strong Foundation Program from June 12 to 20. The registration time for Ocean University of China is from April 10th to 30th, and it is also not allowed to apply to other universities at the same time. The confirmation time for candidates is from June 10th to 20th. Both schools require candidates to sign a corresponding letter of commitment when confirming, otherwise they will not be shortlisted.

For the confirmed candidates of the first category, Shandong University’s college entrance examination scores must reach the first batch of undergraduate admission control scores in the province (referred to as “first line”, and the combined undergraduate batch provinces refer to the minimum admission control line for some special types of admissions). 50 points, for provinces where the full score of the college entrance examination is not 750 points, it will be converted proportionally. Based on the principle of “priority for college entrance examination results and compliance with candidates’ wishes”, the school will determine the candidates for the school examination and the only shortlisted major in each province according to 5 times the number of enrollment plans for each province and major (if there are candidates with the same score at the end, they can all be shortlisted). For the confirmed candidates of the second category, their college entrance examination scores can be shortlisted if they reach the first line of the province where they are located, and they do not account for the shortlisted places of the first category of candidates. Ocean University of China requires candidates of the first category that the college entrance examination scores (excluding any policy bonus points) shall not be lower than the minimum control score line for the first batch of undergraduate admissions designated by the province in 2023 (for provinces that merge undergraduate batches, refer to the province to determine Some special types of the corresponding minimum admission control score line) online 40 points (the provinces with a full score of the college entrance examination that is not 750 points are determined by the full score of the college entrance examination*40/750, rounded and converted), and the school is based on the published special plans for colleges and universities by province and major. The selected candidates for filing are selected according to the scores of the college entrance examination from high to low, following the principle of “score priority”. In provinces that implement the college entrance examination reform, the subjects selected by candidates should meet the requirements of the subjects selected for the relevant majors (categories) of the school.