On the afternoon of March 7, women from all walks of life in Jinan commemorated the 113th anniversary of the “March 8th” International Women’s Day and the “Green, Low-carbon, High-quality Development Women’s Action” mobilization meeting was held. Before the meeting, Liu Qiang, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, met with the National March 8th Red Banner Bearer, National Women’s Contribution Model, National Women’s Contribution Advanced Collective, and National Women’s Civilization Post honored by the All-China Women’s Federation in Longao Building.

On the occasion of the “March 8th” International Women’s Day, Liu Qiang, on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, extended festive greetings to the majority of women compatriots and women workers in the city, and expressed warm congratulations to the commended advanced individuals and advanced collectives. He said that women have played an important role in the development of human civilization, socialist construction, and the new journey of modernization. At present, the whole city is thoroughly implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, anchoring “being the vanguard and building a strong provincial capital”, and accelerating the construction of strong comprehensive strength, new development methods, excellent urban quality, rich people, beautiful ecological environment, and high governance level. A strong provincial capital of socialist modernization in the new era. The realization of these goals is inseparable from the active participation of women compatriots and women workers. On the new journey, I hope that the advanced individuals and advanced collectives who have been commended will cherish the honor, make persistent efforts, be a good example and lead, unite and drive the majority of women compatriots to continue to play the important role of “half the sky”, and make greater contributions to the construction of a strong provincial capital. Women’s federations at all levels should do a good job in ideological guidance, strengthen service guarantees, care for and care for women compatriots, and gather joint efforts to accelerate development.

At the meeting, the participating leaders presented awards to the commended advanced individuals and advanced collectives; released the “Jinan City Green, Low-carbon and High-quality Development Women’s Action Plan (2023-2025)”; representatives of advanced individuals commended by the All-China Women’s Federation made speeches; Quancheng Outstanding female representatives launched a response to Jinan’s green, low-carbon and high-quality development women’s action initiative.

The meeting emphasized that the party committees and governments at all levels in the city should conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on women’s work, continuously strengthen and improve the organization and leadership of the work of the Women’s Federation, and help solve the practical difficulties and problems encountered in the work of the Women’s Federation. Perform functions, carry out work, provide strong support, and create better conditions. The women’s federations at all levels in the city should take the initiative to fully perform the functions of the women’s federations, continue to deepen the series of women’s meritorious service activities, build a lifeline for the work of connecting and serving women, and truly build the women’s federations into a strong position for the party to carry out women’s work and the majority of women. A reliable and inseparable warm “natal family”. All walks of life in the city should pay great attention to and support women’s development, be more conscious about women’s cause and support women’s work, and earnestly establish a good trend of respecting and caring for women in the whole society.

City leaders Li Guoqiang, Liu Ke, Huang Guili, Ma Baoling and Liu Qin participated in relevant activities.