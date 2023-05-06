Jinan Municipal Government Portal News Municipal Government Party Group Holds Enlarged Meeting

On the morning of May 5, the party group of the municipal government held an enlarged meeting to study and implement the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on April 28 and the first meeting of the 20th Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, and to study and implement the opinions . Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on April 28 analyzed and studied the current economic situation and economic work, and pointed out the way forward for us to do a good job in economic work. We must accurately grasp the current situation, closely follow the primary task of high-quality development, and make every effort to promote the effective improvement of the economy and the reasonable growth of the quantity. It is necessary to speed up the construction of key projects in an all-round way, make good use of policy funds, continue to do a good job in project attraction reserves, and effectively enhance the development potential. To strengthen the industrial economy, stabilize the basic market, dig deep into new growth, cultivate potential stocks, and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of development. It is necessary to vigorously boost consumption, accelerate the recovery of the bulk consumer goods market, and promote the upgrading of cultural and tourism consumption. It is necessary to fully promote the expansion and efficiency of foreign investment and foreign trade, and promote the high-quality development of the city’s open economy. It is necessary to give full play to the role of the development zone as the main front for economic development, keep an eye on the leading industries to do a good job in attracting investment and agglomerating development, and promote the development zone to continue to strive for the first place.

The meeting emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform provides fundamental guidelines for us to set the direction of reform, clarify goals and tasks, and continue to promote comprehensively deepening reform on the new journey. It is necessary to focus on the key points, keep the integrity and innovate, accelerate the improvement of the technological innovation system with enterprises as the main body, cultivate innovative enterprise echelons, and build a high-energy level innovation consortium. It is necessary to focus on improving the quality and efficiency of the development of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, scientifically plan development strategies, accelerate market-oriented transformation, vigorously promote management upgrades, and effectively strengthen risk prevention. It is necessary to continuously optimize the development environment of the private economy, strengthen policy support, factor guarantees, and service supply to help enterprises develop healthily.

The meeting also conveyed and studied General Secretary Xi Jinping’s holiday congratulations and sincere condolences to the working people across the country, as well as the spirit of recent important replies, congratulatory letters, and letters, and conveyed and studied “Several Guidelines on Political Life within the Party under the New Situation” and so on.

Members of the party group of the municipal government attended the meeting, and the non-party deputy mayor attended the meeting.