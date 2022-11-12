On the afternoon of November 11, after watching the national and provincial video and telephone conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the city’s epidemic prevention and control work conference was held. Adhere to the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a guide, and thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s 11 The spirit of the important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on 10th, earnestly implement the spirit of the national and provincial meetings, analyze the current situation of epidemic prevention and control, and arrange and deploy key tasks for the next step. Liu Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Commander-in-Chief of the Municipal Normalized Epidemic Prevention and Control and Disposal Command, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Yang Feng, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Commander of the Municipal Normalized Epidemic Prevention and Treatment Command, attended the meeting.

Liu Qiang pointed out that all levels of the city should effectively unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, fully understand the complexity, arduousness and repetition of the fight against the epidemic, and unswervingly adhere to the people’s supremacy and life. Above all, we will unswervingly implement the general strategy of “preventing imports from abroad and preventing rebound from within”, unswervingly implementing the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and earnestly implementing the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, Efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve “two maintenances” with practical actions.

Liu Qiang emphasized that we must always tighten the strings of prevention and control, adhere to the problem orientation, and do a good job in prevention and control without slack. It is necessary to resolutely build an external defense and input defense line, strictly control the inspection and control of traffic stations, keep an eye on key groups, optimize work processes, strengthen work forces, and guard the first pass. It is necessary to do a good job in nucleic acid testing and screening, improve the coverage and quality of testing, and implement the testing of key populations. It is necessary to strengthen the application of “place code”, so that every entry must be scanned and every code must be checked. It is necessary to strengthen the prevention and control of crowded places, and effectively implement the prevention and control measures. Prepare for emergency response at all times, and continue to strengthen isolation point reserves and closed-loop management. It is necessary to improve the level of digital anti-epidemic, optimize the comprehensive command platform, and continuously improve the efficient and coordinated information system. It is necessary to adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control, implement detailed measures, and improve the effectiveness of prevention and control work. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and inspection, build a solid prevention and control barrier, and provide support and guarantee for economic and social development.

The meeting was held in the form of video, with sub-venues set up in each district, county and functional area. City leaders Zhai Jun, Li Guoqiang, Liu Ke, Wang Guiying, Ren Qinghu and Han Wei attended the meeting at the main venue or branch venues.